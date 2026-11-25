Expert fantasy football analysis for Week 12 identifies key starts and sits, highlighting why Zay Flowers and Keenan McConkey should start while Deebo Samuel must be benched against tough defenses.

Zay Flowers and Keenan McConkey are recommended as strong starts for fantasy football lineups in Week 12, while Deebo Samuel should be strictly benched. This evaluation focuses exclusively on players whose statistical output may deviate from standard expectations, excluding elite stars like Josh Allen and Ja'Marr Chase. The analysis utilizes a full-point PPR scoring system to determine which wide receivers offer the highest probability of success against their respective opponents.

Start Them Flowers and McConkey Outlook

Zay Flowers faces the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, a matchup that warrants a start despite recent volatility. Flowers has failed to score more than 11.4 points in three of his last four games, but he delivered a 16.4-point performance in Week 11. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett targeted Flowers 11 times during that game, signaling a clear reliance on the receiver. The Texans defense presents a neutral challenge, but the game script suggests the Ravens will need to pass frequently to overcome potential deficits.

Also read Why the Seahawks Are Bye Week Losers After Week 11 Action

Keenan McConkey is a definitive start against the New England Patriots, provided Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert clears concussion protocol. McConkey returned to the field last week, remained healthy, and scored two touchdowns in a loss to the New York Jets. The Patriots defense has surrendered the second-most fantasy points and the fourth-highest EPA per game to wide receivers since Week 6. This statistical trend makes McConkey a highly attractive option for fantasy managers seeking reliable production.

Sit Them Samuel and Tyson Concerns

Deebo Samuel is a confirmed sit for Week 12 due to a brutal matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Samuel recorded only 7.7 fantasy points in the San Francisco 49ers' previous win over the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle has allowed the fewest fantasy points and the lowest EPA per game to wide receivers since Week 6. History repeats itself, as Seattle held Samuel to just 21 receiving yards and 2.5 fantasy points in Week 5, indicating a difficult road ahead.

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Treylon Bryson Tyson, despite being a popular starter last week, posted only two fantasy points in a loss to the Chicago Bears. The New Orleans Saints have a crowded passing attack involving Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, which limits Tyson's consistency. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed the fourth-lowest EPA per game to wide receivers since Week 6. Tyson faces another statistically challenging environment that likely results in poor output.

Additional Starts Including McConkey and Concepcion

Amon-Ra St. Brown bounced back from recent struggles by scoring a touchdown and posting 19.3 fantasy points in the Detroit Lions' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has scored 16-plus points in five of his last seven games and faces a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers since Week 6. Vegas oddsmakers project a shootout with a total in the mid-50s, boosting St. Brown's upside against the Bears.

Penn State wideout Jordan Addison is also recommended as a start against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Addison caught five passes on 12 targets against the Pittsburgh Steelers upon his return from an extended absence. Although Joe Milton III is under center for the Philadelphia Eagles, the matchup against Dallas is favorable. The Dallas defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, and the game total is projected in the high 40s.

Flex Options and Desperation Plays For Week 12

Elijah Moore Concepcion has recorded 18-plus fantasy points in two of his last four games, making him a viable flex option against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense has allowed the eighth-most points to receivers since Week 6. Slot receivers have specifically beaten them for the fifth-most points in that timeframe. Concepcion and his rookie teammate Denzel Boston are worth considering as No. 3 wideouts or flex starters for the Cleveland Browns.

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Russell Wilson Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Waddle is a difficult player to start with confidence. Waddle is averaging just 9.1 points per game, with seven of his 10 games resulting in single digits. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been particularly tough on wideouts at Acrisure Stadium. Only Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have beaten the Steelers for more than 9.7 fantasy points at that venue. Managers should sideline Waddle unless they are desperate for a flex option.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is described as a desperation play against a Green Bay defense that has allowed the third-most points to wideouts since Week 6. Michael Thomas has scored double digits in three of his last six games, and his matchup against the Tennessee Titans makes him worth a look as a flex starter. Nico Dell has posted a pair of poor performances recently but is worth streaming against a Baltimore defense that can be vulnerable to perimeter receivers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba posted 13.8 fantasy points last week but caught only two passes. He scored on a lucky touchdown when Dallas defenders did not touch him on the catch. This inefficiency raises questions about his reliability. Fantasy managers must weigh the high variance of this performance against the potential for a breakout game in Week 12.