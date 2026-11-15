Fantasy Football Start Sit Advice: DJ Moore, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid vs New York Jets

Get expert fantasy football start and sit advice for the Buffalo Bills offense ahead of the New York Jets matchup. DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid are starts, while Keon Coleman is a sit.

Fantasy football managers must finalize their lineup decisions before the Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets this Sunday. The wide receiver and tight end positions require careful evaluation given recent performance trends and specific matchup dynamics. This analysis provides definitive start and sit recommendations for DJ Moore, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Dalton Kincaid.

DJ Moore Start Recommendation

DJ Moore should be started in all standard fantasy football formats against the New York Jets. Statistical data indicates that Moore has consistently finished as a valuable fantasy asset in the majority of games he has played. In three of the four contests he has completed, he recorded at least four catches and 67 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

Also read Julianne Moore Wants to Make Talking to Your Doctor About Brain Health the New Normal

The New York Jets defense appears formidable on paper, allowing the tenth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers in 2026. However, this statistic is misleading because the Jets have faced the ninth-fewest passing attempts in the league this season. Teams have opted to attack New York with rushing plays, giving them the most rushing attempts in the NFL. Consequently, the low point total allowed to wideouts is a function of volume, not defensive excellence.

Dalton Kincaid Must Start Analysis

Dalton Kincaid is a must-start player for tight ends in 10-team leagues by default. He delivered a significant performance in Week 8 but saw his output drop to 5.8 points in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite this recent dip, his Week 8 production highlights his high ceiling and inconsistency. No other tight ends in the NFL regularly produce the same volume of big plays.

Advertisement

The matchup against New York presents an opportunity for Kincaid to bounce back. The Jets permit the thirteenth-most fantasy points per game to the tight end position. This ranking suggests that Buffalo Bills tight ends have ample opportunity to find the end zone or accumulate yardage. Managers should not bench Kincaid based on a single low-scoring game when his talent level remains elite.

Keon Coleman Sit Decision

Keon Coleman is advised to sit this week against the New York Jets. He has cooled off significantly over his last four games, recording just nine catches for 87 yards and two scores. This production pattern indicates that he is heavily touchdown-dependent rather than a consistent target volume receiver. His output since Week 5 has ranked him as WR68 overall in fantasy points per game.

While the Jets give up the tenth-most touchdowns per game to wide receivers, Coleman faces a reduced target share. DJ Moore plays alongside him and commands a larger portion of the passing offense. The combination of Coleman's recent statistical decline and the presence of Moore makes him a risky start. Managers should avoid bench warming in favor of more consistent options.

Khalil Shakir Start Verdict

Khalil Shakir is a strong start option for wide receivers against the New York Jets. His production has improved steadily since Week 4, even with a bye week mixed into the schedule. He currently ranks as WR27 overall in fantasy points per game during this recent span. This consistency makes him a reliable weekly starter regardless of the opponent.

Advertisement

In the previous game against the Minnesota Vikings, Shakir led all pass-catchers with four grabs for 58 yards. Dalton Kincaid added three catches for 28 yards, and DJ Moore contributed three balls for 25 yards. Coleman finished with 17 yards on three receptions. This distribution shows that the Bills offense spreads targets effectively, benefiting multiple players. Shakir offers a safe floor with decent upside for fantasy managers.

Bills Offense Matchup Dynamics

The Buffalo Bills offense faces a New York Jets defense that struggles to limit yardage through the air. This weakness creates favorable conditions for multiple Bills receivers and tight ends. Fantasy managers should prioritize players who have shown recent consistency over those with volatile peaks. The data supports starting Moore and Kincaid while shelving Coleman.

These decisions are based on comprehensive statistical analysis and recent game logs. The Jets defense allows significant fantasy points to tight ends and wide receivers. This structural weakness in New York provides a pathway for Buffalo skill players to succeed. Managers who follow these recommendations will optimize their lineup for the upcoming Sunday matchup.