Here's what we're doing with Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams, RB Kyle Monangai and WR Luther Burden in fantasy football for Week 11.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and running back Kyle Monangai celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect With the Chicago Bears set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 11, it's time to make decisions on quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Kyle Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden for fantasy football.of the season in Week 9, when he tossed four interceptions while throwing for 279 yards and two scores in a Meanwhile, Burden had one of his best games of 2026 in that game when he ripped off seven catches for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting early with a concussion that As the Bears emerged from their Week 10 bye, the hope was that Monangai would finally be able to return to the field after a five-game absence, and he will do just that after the Bears cleared Monangai on Friday.

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Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai gets tripped up on a run against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, which made him an every-week starter.

However, we're not so sure he should be in lineups upon his return.in his first game back. That's typically how teams handle a player after the kind of lengthy absence Monangai has had, but it's also worth noting that the Bears have to turn around and play again in four days on Thanksgiving Day. We suspect the Bears are going to give Swift a heavy workload this week and save Monangai for the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

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Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Saints have actually been fairly stingy against wide receivers in 2026, with New Orleans giving up the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, per However, that doesn't amount to a scary matchup, especially with how well Burden has played of late.

He's an easy start in Week 11. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The last time we saw Williams, he was tossing picks left and right, but that showing was no doubt an outlier during a season in which Williams has shown improved accuracy.

Even with that performance, Williams still ranks as QB12 overall in fantasy points per game, which makes him an every-week starter in 12-team leagues. Take that showing out and Williams is QB8. New Orleans is giving up the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, so this isn't exactly an ideal matchup, but that isn't enough to scare us off starting Williams, who we peg for a bounce-back performance in Week 11.

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.