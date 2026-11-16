Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Quentin Johnston to be Strong Flex Option On Monday Night Football

Quentin Johnston could be a great flex option against the Baltimore Ravens in Monday Night Football.

Johnston is one receiver I’d give serious consideration to this week. The main reason is the absence of Ladd McConkey. He has the ability to create separation and make something happen when the ball comes his way.

With an opportunity to contribute in the passing game, he could be a useful flex option for fantasy managers. The Ravens won’t make things easy obviously, but Johnston has enough playmaking ability to make him worth taking a chance on. Gadsden is another name worth keeping in mind for this matchup. He’s shown that he can be a reliable option when called upon, and his receiving ability gives him a chance to contribute in the red zone.

Also read Chargers and Ravens Snap Losing Streaks in Week 10 Monday Night Football Showdown

This year has been weird for everyone on this team, but I think it's only a matter of time until he has another big game. Tight end production can be unpredictable, but Gadsden has the potential to put together a solid night. If you’re looking for an option with upside at the position, he’s worth considering. Herbert is a difficult fantasy decision heading into Monday night.

He’s dealing with a finger injury, and his recent performances haven’t made him an automatic choice for fantasy lineups. Hebert has been a risky option all year to be honest. Unless you don’t have another dependable quarterback available, I’d consider looking elsewhere this week. Mitchell is someone I’d be careful about putting into a starting lineup.

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Although he brings plenty of speed and explosiveness, his workload remains a concern with multiple running backs competing for opportunities. It’s difficult to count on consistent fantasy production when the touches aren’t guaranteed. Vidal is another player I’d leave on the bench for this contest. The competition in the backfield makes his weekly workload difficult to predict, which isn’t ideal when fantasy managers need dependable production.

The truth is that he could be a great dependable back. He can contribute when given opportunities, but there are too many questions surrounding his involvement to make him a comfortable start. Brennan is sports writer focused on delivering sharp analysis, real-time reactions, and engaging storytelling focused on NFL analysis. He is passionate about football and breaking down what matters to bring fans closer to the action. Brennan comes from a family of Chargers fans.