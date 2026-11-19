Michael Fabiano provides critical Week 11 fantasy football advice for tight ends. Get definitive start and sit recommendations for Colston Loveland, Dalton Kincaid, and more top players.

Michael Fabiano delivers essential fantasy football lineup advice for Week 11 with his Start Em Sit Em column, focusing specifically on the tight end position in full-point PPR scoring formats. This expert analysis moves beyond elite superstars to identify players who are poised to exceed statistical expectations or, conversely, those who should be benched due to unfavorable matchups. The guidance is designed to help managers navigate a thin positional landscape by highlighting specific data-driven opportunities and risks for mid-tier talent.

Top Tight End Starts For Week Eleven

Colston Loveland represents a strong start for fantasy managers looking for consistent production from the Chicago Bears tight end position. Despite a three-week decline in fantasy points, Loveland remains a valuable asset given the scarcity of high-upside options at tight end. He has recorded at least six targets in four consecutive games, demonstrating high involvement in the Bears offense. Loveland faces the New Orleans Saints, a defense that has allowed the top eleven in points to tight ends since Week five. Notably, two different tight ends have already scored over twenty-three points against New Orleans this season.

Also read Kyle Monangai, David Montgomery, And More Must-Start Fantasy Football Running Backs In Week 11

Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills is another must-start option despite a recent low-output game against the Jets where he totaled only seven point eight fantasy points. Kincaid faces the Miami Dolphins, a defense ranked tenth in fantasy points allowed per route run since Week five. The matchup is further bolstered by Kincaid historical performance, as he has averaged ten fantasy points per game across six career meetings with Miami. His recent five-eight yard game in Week ten suggests he is regaining offensive rhythm ahead of this favorable contest.

Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles offers reliable weekly value as one of the most consistent tight ends this season. Goedert has scored at least nine point eight fantasy points in five of seven games, averaging nearly eleven points per contest. He faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, a defense that has yielded the seventh most points and fourth highest EPA to tight ends since Week five. Two tight ends have already scored over twenty-one points against Pittsburgh in this timeframe, making Goedert a high-ceiling start.

Advertisement

Tyler Higbee may be a viable streamer despite two consecutive poor performances, but the text actually highlights Drew Gesicki of the Cincinnati Bengals as the primary streaming candidate. Gesicki has scored a combined five fantasy points in his last two games, yet he continues to play over forty-seven percent of the Bengals offensive snaps. He faces the Washington Commanders defense, which has allowed the second most fantasy points and fifth most points per route run over the last six weeks. Five tight ends have already scored over seventeen points against Washington in 2024.

Players To Sit Or Monitor With Caution

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers should be approached with extreme caution this week due to a brutally difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings defense has allowed no tight end to score more than nine point five fantasy points, a statistic that holds even against productive players like Tucker Kraft, Sam LaPorta, and Colston Loveland. Minnesota ranks second fewest in points per route run allowed to the position since Week five, making Kittle a high-risk bench candidate.

Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions is currently in a significant statistical tailspin, scoring no more than seven point two fantasy points in four straight games. During this slump, LaPorta has posted no more than thirty-three receiving yards in any single contest. He faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, which has allowed the seventh fewest fantasy points per route run to tight ends over the last six weeks. While LaPorta is difficult to sit at a thin position, managers should heavily temper their expectations for Week eleven.

Raven Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens recently snapped a statistical slide with sixteen point two fantasy points in Week ten, but his Week eleven outlook remains grim. The Ravens face the Carolina Panthers, a defense that has allowed the fewest points per game and second lowest EPA per route run to tight ends since Week five. Despite the recent positive outing, the upcoming matchup suggests Andrews should be benched in favor of higher-floor options.

Advertisement

Streamers And High-Risk Options For Week Eleven

Dawson Knox of the New York Giants is difficult to trust generally, but he faces the Baltimore Ravens defense, which has allowed the sixth most points to tight ends since Week seven. This specific defensive weakness makes Knox a potential streamer despite inconsistent overall production. Meanwhile, Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders could become a top ten option if he remains active against the Denver Broncos, a team that has been historically generous to the tight end position.

Michael Mayer of the Las Vegas Raiders also presents streamer value if Bowers is inactive due to an ankle injury. On the other side of the league, Brenton Strange of the New York Jets is mostly a fantasy afterthought but faces the New York Jets defense, which has allowed the fourth most points per game to tight ends since Week five. This creates an opportunity for Strange to exceed expectations in a high-scoring environment. Conversely, Trey Palmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a sit candidate despite beating the Houston Texans for fourteen point seven points in Week three. Houston has allowed the sixth fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week five, and Palmer has scored eight point four or fewer points in three straight games.