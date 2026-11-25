This column provides fantasy football lineup advice for running backs, focusing on value plays and mismatch opportunities rather than elite tier players. Key recommendations include starting Jaylen Warren against the Broncos due to a favorable defense, monitoring Travers Tuten's injury status before the Jaguars face the Titans, and considering Jerome Ford to start against the Raiders thanks to their poor run defense. The article also highlights Trey Benson's role in the Patriots offense due to injuries to Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson.

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system.

This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out myJaylen Warren vs. Broncos : Warren has posted two bad stat lines in a row, scoring a combined 16 fantasy points.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 12 Quarterback Projections & Rankings: Start Jayden Daniels, Sit Bryce Young

I’d continue to start the Steelers back this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Broncos awaits on Black Friday. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and the third-highest EPA per game to opposing running backs over the last six weeks, so look for Warren to rebound in this important AFC matchup. Tuten is banged up this week, so keep tabs on his status ahead of the Jaguars' matchup against the Titans.

Tennessee's defense has been dreadful, allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last six weeks. In that time, backs have averaged nearly five yards per carry. Seven different runners have beaten Tennessee for 15-plus points this season, including Tuten, who scored 20.3 points against them in Week 10. Judkins has not lived up to expectations this season, averaging just 12 fantasy points per game.

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He also haa been held to single digits six times in nine games. Still, the Browns back is in the starting conversation this week thanks to a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points and the fourth-highest EPA per game to running backs this season, and Broncos rookie Jonah Coleman beat them for three scores last week.

Stevenson should be a big part of the Patriots' offense this week without Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom are injured. Not only should he see plenty of volume, Stevenson also has a plus matchup in Los Angeles. The Chargers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to backs in the last six weeks, and the last two have scored 19 points against them.

The Vikings' backfield can be tough to predict, but I do like Jones as a flex starter in a plus matchup against the Falcons. He has scored a touchdown in two straight games, and he’ll go for the trifecta in Week 12 against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 14 or more fantasy points to nine running backs this season. Since Week 6, the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most points and the ninth-highest EPA to backs.

Cam Skattebo at Colts Hill scored 17.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Panthers and has averaged nearly 15 points over his last three games of the season. Croskey-Merritt rushed for a touchdown and scored 15.7 fantasy points last week, and he faces a bad Cardinals defense next. If Saquon Barkley is sidelined by injuries, Shipley would have value as a Thanksgiving Day flex starter against the Cowboys' weak defense.

Taylor has been a shell of his former superstar self, scoring single digits in three of his last four games and averaging just 8.8 points over that span. He also has a tough matchup against the Giants, who have allowed more than 9.2 points to just one running back since Week 7.

The Colts will be without running back Seth McGowan this weekend, which could be a positive for Taylor, but he is still difficult to trust in a pathetically bad offense. Pollard had a good “real” game last week for the Titans, rushing for 110 yards against the Cowboys, but his 11 fantasy points are his lowest total since Week 6. I know he’ll remain in many fantasy lineups against the Jaguars regardless, but I would say he’s a begrudging start.

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Their defense held him to just 33 rushing yards back in Week 10, and I don’t think Pollard will catch another eight passes this time around. Temper your expectations. Charbonnet has failed to score more than 9.6 fantasy points since his return to the gridiron, and this week’s matchup against the 49ers makes him a risky flex option.

Their defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points and the fifth-lowest EPA per game to running backs over the last six weeks, and only one runner has topped 11.3 points against them since Week 7. That makes Charbonnet’s stats ceiling low. Etienne has been a major dud this season, scoring no more than 7.6 points in a game since his return from injured reserve.

He’s also losing work to CJ Donaldson in New Orleans and, to a lesser degree, Alvin Kamara, and a matchup against Dexter Lawrence and the Bengals isn’t favorable. Their defense has held Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Warren, Derrick Henry and David Montgomery under 11.2 points, and Etienne’s usage is a major concern. Since scoring 36.1 fantasy points in a Cardinals win over the hapless Cowboys defense, Allgeier has combined for just 10.3 points in his last three games.

He also has averaged a brutal 2.9 yards per rush in that time, and Bam Knight is getting just as many touches in what has become one of the league’s worst backfields. The matchup against the Commanders isn’t a factor, either … Allgeier simply can’t be trusted. Kyle Monangai at Lions Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players.

Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.