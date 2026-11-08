Fantasy football managers fume as Ladd McConkey's pregame injury goes unreported until after kickoff

Ladd McConkey's back spasms during pregame warmups went unreported until after kickoff, leaving fantasy football managers locked in with no warning.

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Preferably, while they could still do something about it. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver was suddenly listed as questionable with a back injury after Sunday's game against the Houston Texans had started. Then came the particularly frustrating news: According toThe Chargers' announcement was posted at 4:17 p.m. ET, roughly 12 minutes after the game started. Ladd McConkey reportedly suffered back spasms during pregame warmups before the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Houston Texans, but the team didn't announce the injury until after kickoff.

McConkey wasn't on the team's Friday injury report, and he wasn't among the players declared inactive Sunday. Managers who checked those updates had no warning there that a back problem might interfere with his afternoon. By the time the questionable designation arrived, managers whose lineups had locked could only wait for another update and hope for the best.

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Ladd McConkey injury announcement leaves fantasy managers furious One social media user argued that managers counting on McConkey had every reason to be upset that his"back spasms weren’t communicated to the public before kickoff.

" Another called for an investigation into the Chargers' handling of the injury information. Others were simply fed up with having McConkey in their lineups. Those were among the responses we can actually print on this website. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey of the Los Angeles Chargers was injured on a play against the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season.

To be fair, if you were counting on McConkey to win your fantasy matchup, your team is probably already in trouble . The Chargers' offense has been aLos Angeles entered Sunday 0-7 and without an offensive touchdown in its past nine quarters. McConkey had just 17 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown in six appearances, having already missed a game due to injury.

His four catches for 86 yards against the Rams the previous week had at least given managers some reason to feel better about putting him back in their lineups. However, 54 of those yards came on a fluky deflected Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Even a questionable designation before the game would have given managers with another available receiver a choice. McConkey did not have a target in the first half against the Texans.

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Fantasy football managers weren't smiling when it was revealed that Ladd McConkey suffered back spasms during pregame warmups before the Los Angeles Chargers took on the Houston Texans on Sunday. It's fair to ask when the Chargers first knew McConkey's back might keep him out and why that information didn't reach the public sooner.

The timing of the announcement deserves an explanation, regardless of how much McConkey ultimately plays.and paying to enter fantasy contests are all making decisions with real money. Timely, accurate injury information is a basic requirement, and the NFL needs to make sure its teams provide it while people can still act on it. Finding out after kickoff that a player was hurt before the game is infuriating.

For a league with billions of dollars riding on its games, it's also unacceptable.