Fantasy Managers Must Bench Butker, Slye, Borregales and Dicker for Week 10

Week 10 fantasy football kicker analysis flags Harrison Butker, Joey Slye, Andy Borregales and Cameron Dicker as bench options due to red-zone efficiency, weather and tough matchups.

Fantasy football managers pushing toward the playoffs must immediately review their kicker slots for Week 10, as new data flags Harrison Butker, Joey Slye, Andy Borregales and Cameron Dicker as players to bench. The fresh breakdown combines 2026 red-zone efficiency statistics with weather forecasts and scheduled matchups to identify high-risk options. This specific slate pairs elite offenses with stingy red-zone defenses, creating volatile projections that can ruin Sunday lineups if ignored.

The analysis argues that optimizing every lineup slot becomes vital as the fantasy playoffs approach. Week 10 presents a fascinating scenario where high-powered attacks frequently convert inside the twenty-yard line. These high touchdown conversion rates naturally cap a kicker's ceiling by substituting three-point field goals for one-point extra points. Consequently, offenses that finish drives in the end zone leave fewer scoring chances for the kicker, reducing overall fantasy output.

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Harrison Butker remains one of the most recognizable and accurate kickers in NFL history, boasting an eighty-eight point four percent career field goal mark. His 2026 fantasy campaign has featured a surprisingly low ceiling, averaging roughly seven point three fantasy points per game. He carries a weekly average listed as K17, which serves as a baseline before factoring in significant matchup risk for the upcoming week.

Butker is rated as a sit candidate because the Kansas City Chiefs face the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The indoor environment removes wind and rain variables, providing ideal kicking conditions that typically boost performance. However, the Chiefs' offensive dominance limits his field goal volume, placing him outside the top fifteen in Week 10 projections. Managers should note that his ceiling is capped unless the offense stalls inside the thirty-yard line.

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In games where the Chiefs dominate early, Butker's stat line often finishes with four to five extra points and zero to one field goal attempts. The source cites his Week 9 output against the Jets as a prime example of this pattern. Even with perfect dome conditions, the Chiefs' red-zone efficiency restricts his opportunities. Sitting outside the top fifteen in projections makes Butker a low-floor option for Week 10 starters.

Joey Slye of the Tennessee Titans faces a severe defensive challenge from Jacksonville. The Jaguars' defensive front limits deep drives and forces opponent turnovers, capping total offensive scoring opportunities for the Titans. Tennessee's offense has struggled to sustain long possessions, which directly reduces the field goal opportunities available to Slye throughout the contest.

If the Titans fall behind early, the game script shifts away from field goals and toward fourth-down conversion attempts. This shift would drive Slye's floor down to near zero, and the analysis ranks him twenty-seventh among all kickers. Jacksonville's ability to force turnovers creates a hostile environment for any opposing kicker trying to accumulate points through standard field goal tries.

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales is another sit candidate due to a difficult road trip to Detroit. The Lions enter Week 10 suppressing fantasy kicker output by thirty-six point nine percent. Detroit's defense excels at keeping opponents outside of field goal territory altogether, making it extremely difficult for visiting offenses to generate consistent scoring drives.

New England's offensive volatility makes field goal drives difficult to count on, particularly on the road against a high-scoring Lions squad. The analysis states that even with controlled stadium conditions in Detroit, Borregales carries a floor projection of six point four points. This harsh matchup makes him a clear sit for Week 10, despite the favorable indoor environment.

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Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker holds a modest six point two projection for Week 10 against Baltimore. The Ravens boost defensive resistance inside the thirty-yard line and limit opponents' field goal attempts, creating a difficult matchup for opposing fantasy kickers. Dicker is considered one of the best kickers in the NFL, but he does not offer enough floor stability to earn a starting nod this week.

The analysis notes that the Ravens force aggressive fourth-down decision-making from opposing head coaches. The Chargers are more likely to go for it on fourth-and-short in enemy territory rather than settle for three-point tries. This strategic tendency limits Dicker's scoring chances significantly, as the team prefers to maintain possession over kicking points.

Will Reichard of the Minnesota Vikings appears in the same breakdown, facing a Green Bay Packers matchup rated at a forty-four point three percent matchup factor. This represents one of the toughest fantasy matchups for kickers this week, reflecting limited opponent scoring drives and field goal volume. Cold-weather and wind conditions at Lambeau Field in mid-November further reduce kicking distance and attempts.

The analysis frames Butker, Slye, Borregales and Dicker as kickers to stash on the bench for Week 10. Each recommendation rests on a specific risk, including limited red-zone field goal volume, pressure on game script and difficult matchups. Managers weighing a start for any of these players should consider the potential for minimal returns.

When setting your Week 10 lineups, remember that premium offenses like Kansas City's often substitute field goal attempts for extra points. Harsh defensive matchups and November weather elements at outdoor venues like Lambeau Field suppress a kicker's output. Stashing these four kickers on the bench allows managers to target more stable options during a volatile week.