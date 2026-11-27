Our latest fantasy football injury update for DeVonta Smith discusses how his apparent limp after his Thanksgiving performance could affect the Eagles' offense.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrates with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthad a stellar Thanksgiving performance against the Dallas Cowboys, totaling 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Sadly, after the Philadelphia Eagles’ come-from-behind win over the Cowboys, Smith was reportedly seen “limping badly”. With Smith’s Week 13 status now up in the air, the Eagles’ offense could look quite a bit different. How does Smith’s injury update affect him, Joe Milton III, and the Eagles’ pass-catchers from a fantasy football perspective?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a pass in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Smith fantasy managers were rewarded for their patience in Week 12, as the talented wideout carved up the Cowboys’ defense for 43 fantasy points. Before facing Dallas, Smith was the WR15 in fantasy points per game .