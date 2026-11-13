Fantasy Football Injury Impact: What Does Rhamondre Stevenson Practicing Mean For Corey Kiner?

The latest injury update on New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and the fantasy football impact.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite being expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has made the trip to Munich, Germany, with the team and has a shot at playing on Sunday morning against the Detroit Lions. He is officially listed as questionable for Week 10. TreVeyon Henderson has already been ruled out for Week 10, and Stevenson should still be considered extremely questionable.

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If Stevenson is unable to suit up, Corey Kiner would be the next man up at running back for the Patriots. It sounds like Stevenson does have a chance to play this week, but we still view him as being on the wrong side of questionable. If you are relying on him for Week 10, you need to have a pivot option.

If he's going to be active, we would expect that he is a game-time decision, so make sure you're up early on Sunday morning to check his status and set your lineup. If Stevenson is healthy and plays, he should be viewed as a risky RB2 this week. The matchup against the Lions isn't a good one, and there have to be concerns that he could either be limited or re-aggravate his knee injury returning so soon.

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Nevertheless, we also know the volume he could see and his upside if he's a full-go. With Henderson already ruled out, Kiner would become an interesting flex option with RB2 upside if Stevenson is inactive for this game.

Nevertheless, we would not be starting him if Stevenson is active. He would still have some upside because of the reasons we mentioned earlier about Stevenson potentially being limited, but that's not a risk we would be willing to take. Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player.

Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.