Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Kenneth Walker Being Ruled OUT Opens The Door For Emmett Johnson To Break Out

The latest injury update on Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III and the fantasy football update.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out running back Kenneth Walker III for Week 10 due to a groin injury.

This is a huge loss for both the Chiefs and fantasy football owners. Rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to step into the starting role against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how he looks with an opportunity to get this backfield to himself. Walker is in the midst of a monster season, but his health was always the fear when it came to him getting a full workload.

Also read Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing with Groin Injury Ahead of Jets Matchup

This does not look like a long-term injury, but it is a situation we will have to monitor. Groin injuries can be tricky. They often linger and are extremely prone to re-aggravation. Once Walker is able to return, which hopefully will be Week 11, he should be right back in your lineups.

The team has made this sound like a minor tweak, as if he were close to playing this week. Hopefully, that is truly the case. Johnson steps into the lead role this week and immediately becomes a must-start option. If you handcuffed Walker, Johnson is a fantastic backup plan, and if you had him stashed, you just stumbled upon a tremendous starting option.

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He has a great matchup this week against the Falcons. Atlanta is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Johnson has averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 16.9 yards per reception this season on 26 carries and 14 receptions. We expect him to have a great game this week and be heavily utilized in the Chiefs' backfield.

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.