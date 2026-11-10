Fantasy Football Injury Alert: Carson Beck Becomes Superflex Waiver Priority as Gardner Minshew Could Miss Season

Examining the fantasy football ripple effects of the Gardner Minshew injury news on Carson Beck, Trey McBride, and the rest of the Arizona Cardinals offense

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Arizona Cardinals’ turbulent quarterback carousel is spinning faster than ever.

After trading Jacoby Brissett and turning to Gardner Minshew last week, the Cardinals will be starting a third quarterback this season. Gardner Minshew is feared to have suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm and is now seeking additional medical opinions that could shut him down for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.starting QB Gardner Minshew is feared to have suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm, an injury he had before halftime and played with.

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Minshew is getting more tests, but he could be out for the season, facing months of rehab. Carson Beck would be up. With Minshew facing a potential extended absence and Brissett in Baltimore, third-round rookie Carson Beck is slated to step up as the next man in. For fantasy football managers navigating the grueling mid-season waiver wire, Beck instantly becomes an intriguing target .

However, breaking down his fantasy outlook reveals the potential for a lot of turbulence ahead. Though it's worth noting that the Cardinals signed journeyman Josh Johnson from the Bengals' practice squad, Carson Beck is set to make his first career NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend.

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While a new quarterback stepping into a starting gig always sparks deep-league interest, the surrounding ecosystem in Arizona leaves a lot to be desired.due to a neck fracture sustained early against Seattle. With Wilson sidelined, the Cardinals’ pass-catching corps is severely depleted. Beck will inherit an offense desperately searching for reliable playmakers outside of elite tight end Trey McBride. Reggie Virgil, Semi Fehoku, and Devin Duvernay aren't exactly the ideal receiving corps for a rookie quarterback.

Treat Beck as a priorityNov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect For fantasy managers with Trey McBride on their roster, Beck's ascension to starter introduces a layer of volatility.

On one hand, young and inexperienced quarterbacks traditionally lean heavily on security blankets over the middle, which usually bodes well for elite tight ends. So McBride remains a focal point of the offense simply by default as the last major weapon standing.

On the other hand, McBride's overall ceiling probably takes a slight hit. An unproven rookie under center operating behind a shifting offensive line (center Hjalte Froholdt currently in concussion protocol—could lead to stagnant drives, fewer red-zone opportunities, and constant defensive keying on McBride. If you are hurting for quarterback depth in Superflex leagues, putting a speculative waiver claim on Carson Beck makes sense given guaranteed starting snaps.

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Just temper your expectations: he is walking into a rebuilding situation with minimal pass-catching support. Treat him as a high-risk, high-upside bench stash rather than an immediate weekly starter. Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.