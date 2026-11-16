Fantasy Football Drops for Week 11: Marks, Shakir, Worthy, Johnson

Fantasy football managers eyeing Week 11 drops should weigh Woody Marks, Khalil Shakir, Xavier Worthy and Juwan Johnson by recent usage and production.

Fantasy football managers have only a few weeks left before the playoffs begin, and several rostered players are losing value heading into Week 11. Based on this week's developments and league-wide performance data, four players stand out as candidates to drop: Houston Texans running back Woody Marks, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, and New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. The analysis below draws on fantasy points per game and usage figures through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Each of the four players faces a specific threat to his role, whether a returning teammate, a new target competitor, or a shift in the offensive pecking order. The case for dropping each one rests on production that has fallen behind the expectations many managers set in the preseason and early season.

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Woody Marks Faces a Shrinking Workload

Woody Marks is the RB42 in fantasy points per game this season at 8.7, and he has not turned his expanded opportunity into points. David Montgomery suffered an injury in Week 5 and has missed the last four games for the Texans, leaving Marks as the featured back in his absence.

Marks has tallied fewer than 11 fantasy points in his four starts without Montgomery. Montgomery is nearing a return, and Marks exited early with an injury in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. Both factors point to reduced usage, which makes him a clear drop candidate for managers who need roster space.

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Khalil Shakir Lacks Red-Zone Opportunity

Khalil Shakir is not a reliable weekly starter, ranking as the WR52 in fantasy points per game at 9.3. Josh Allen's pass-catchers are a difficult group to trust in fantasy, and Shakir sits behind DJ Moore as the clear No. 1 target when Moore is on the field.

Moore holds a 19.5% target share, while Shakir has an 18.5% share, but that volume has not translated into consistent points. Shakir has caught fewer than five passes in seven of his nine starts, and his limited red-zone usage removes the scoring upside that often justifies keeping a secondary receiver. Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman also compete for the ancillary targets in the Bills offense.

Xavier Worthy and Juwan Johnson Lose Their Edge

Xavier Worthy has become an afterthought in the Chiefs offense since Josh Downs made his Kansas City debut in Week 10. Worthy recorded a goose egg in the win over the Atlanta Falcons, leaving him as the WR69 in fantasy points per game at 7.4 through 10 weeks.

Among the 38 WRs with 50-plus targets this season, Worthy ranks second-fewest in yards per reception at 8.4 and fewest in yards per route run at 0.93. With Downs, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce all ahead of him in the pecking order, the analysis concludes that Worthy is not worth rostering right now.

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Juwan Johnson is the TE13 in fantasy points per game at 9.3, but much of that output came early. He was the TE4 through the first four weeks at 15.0 points per game, then dropped to the TE40 at 4.7 points per game since Week 5. Rookie Jordyn Tyson has quickly become a trusted target for Tyler Shough, while Chris Olave remains a focal point of the New Orleans Saints aerial attack. Johnson is therefore a touchdown-or-bust option moving forward.