Avoid risky fantasy starts in Week 11 as J.J. McCarthy, Daniel Jones, and Tony Pollard face tough matchups and poor stats, impacting your playoff chances.

With six teams on bye in Week 11, including the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks, fantasy managers are urgently scrambling to patch holes in their starting lineups. Desperation during these bye weeks often leads managers to lean on recognizable names out of habit rather than evaluating current usage and matchup context. With only four weeks remaining before the fantasy playoffs, a single dud can sink your postseason hopes, making cautious selection critical.

Colts Quarterback Daniel Jones Faces Tough Houston Test

Fantasy managers looking for a Thursday night bye-week streamer might be tempted by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, but the Colts' passing attack is running on fumes following significant roster changes. Following the trade-deadline departures of Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, Jones is operating with a depleted receiving room that lacks the deep threats needed to stretch defenses.

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In Week 10 against Miami, Jones completed just 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while drawing boos from the home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. Traveling on a short week to face a 12.5-point favorite in Houston exposes Jones to heavy pass-rush pressure without the perimeter weapons to bail him out of difficult situations.

Giants Rookie McCarthy Struggles Against Jacksonville

Washington Commanders quarterback J.J. McCarthy has popped onto the streaming radar after averaging 15.6 points per game over his last four starts, highlighted by a 293-yard outing against Washington in Week 10. However, his underlying efficiency tells a shakier story as he holds an even 2:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio across that span.

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McCarthy has been sacked 10 times in his last four appearances, indicating significant pocket instability. Facing a red-hot 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars squad that has scored 30-plus points in four straight games, McCarthy faces a difficult matchup where turnovers and stalled drives could easily derail his fantasy floor against a elite defensive unit.

Running Backs Jones Sr. and Pollard Face Hard Matchups

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. found the end zone in Week 10 against Green Bay, but this masked an otherwise quiet 11-carry, 47-yard performance. That marks four consecutive games under 100 scrimmage yards for the veteran back, who remains locked into a frustrating backfield split with Jordan Mason that limits his upside.

Sunday night's trip to Mexico City pits Minnesota against a San Francisco 49ers front allowing the fifth-fewest PPR points to running backs. Meanwhile, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard faces a high-scoring but volatile environment as Tennessee enters as a 7.5-point road underdog in a game boasting the slate's highest over/under at 54.5 points against Dallas.

While Titans quarterback Cam Ward has sparked the passing attack over the past two weeks, Tennessee's 1-8 record frequently forces the offense to abandon the run early. If the Dallas Cowboys jump out to a multi-score lead, Pollard's early-down rushing touches will evaporate quickly, leaving fantasy managers with a low-ceiling asset.

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Wide Receiver Samuel and Downs Face Defensive Shifts

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. reminded everyone of his ceiling with 109 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns in a 25.9-point eruption against the Cowboys. Despite this success, Week 11 brings a complete shift in defensive resistance as the Minnesota Vikings lead the NFL in scoring defense at 14.6 points allowed per game.

The Vikings recently suffocated Green Bay Packers wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for just 107 combined yards, setting a grim precedent for Samuel. Additionally, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs made an immediate splash in his Chiefs debut by hauling in a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, making him a popular waiver-wire addition ahead of Week 11.

Before plugging him directly into your WR2 or FLEX spot, managers must look closely at his snap count as Downs played just eight passing snaps in Week 10's lopsided win over the Atlanta Falcons. Limited involvement suggests he is not yet a reliable starter, and relying on him during bye weeks could cost valuable fantasy points in critical matchups.