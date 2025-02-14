Fantasy Football: 5 Breakout Candidates for 2025

This article highlights five young players who have the potential to become fantasy football stars in the 2025 season. From rising stars in crowded receiver rooms to breakout candidates on teams with quarterback uncertainty, these players are worth keeping an eye on for next year's drafts.

It's never too early to start thinking about the next fantasy football season, even with the previous NFL season recently concluded. Throughout the offseason, I'll be providing insights and resources to help you secure your next league championship. Last year saw the emergence of players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ladd McConkey, who began as later-round draft picks but evolved into consistent fantasy starters.

With that in mind, here are five early favorites for the 2025 fantasy season, including some players entering their second year in the league. The Rams are anticipated to trade Cooper Kupp during the offseason, and DeMarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and Tyler Johnson are all set to become free agents. This could create numerous opportunities for Puka Nacua to become a more prominent pass catcher in coach Sean McVay's offense next season. He's a player to monitor closely in both redraft and dynasty leagues.Another player to watch is Danny Pearsall, who displayed glimpses of potential during his rookie year. While the 49ers' receiver room is competitive, Deebo Samuel Sr. had a disappointing season, and the team has granted him permission to seek a trade. Additionally, Brandon Aiyuk will be returning from a torn ACL. Pearsall is a name to remember for 2025 and could be a valuable fantasy dart throw in drafts. Other players to watch include Garrett Mims Jr., who gained momentum as a fantasy asset in the second half of the season, and Kayshon Boutte, who stood out among the Patriots' young wide receivers. Don't forget about the Panthers' receivers, particularly Jonathan Coker, who showed promise in his rookie year. These players, along with many others, have the potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming fantasy football season





