Fantasy Flight Games reveals the new Star Wars Unlimited: Legacy of Skywalker booster set arriving in March 2027 to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

As the Star Wars franchise approaches its 50th anniversary in 2027, commemorating the May 25, 1977 premiere of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, enthusiasts of the trading card game sector have a significant new development to anticipate. Fantasy Flight Games, the publisher behind the fast-paced competitive title Star Wars: Unlimited, has officially announced a major expansion titled Star Wars Unlimited: Legacy of Skywalker. This booster set is scheduled for release in March 2027, marking the first standard booster set of that year following the 2026 releases of Homeworlds, Icons, and several precon decks.

Legacy of Skywalker Expansion Details

Star Wars Unlimited: Legacy of Skywalker will be dedicated exclusively to the Skywalker family across every era of the Star Wars timeline. Since specific card details, the precise release date, and the price tag have not yet been disclosed by Fantasy Flight Games, the scope of this set relies on its thematic title. The expansion is designed to cover many different timelines, allowing characters from various periods of the saga to potentially interact within the same game. This cross-era connectivity offers deck builders endless possibilities for strategy and synergy.

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Tournament Eligibility and Gameplay Mechanics

One of the most critical features of the upcoming expansion is its immediate tournament eligibility upon launch. For competitive players of Star Wars: Unlimited, this means the new cards will be legal for structured play from the moment they hit the shelves. The core gameplay of Star Wars: Unlimited involves two players building custom decks to battle and destroy the opponent's base. A standard Premier deck consists of one Leader, one Base, and at least 50 cards, with combat split across two fronts where players take single actions such as playing cards or attacking units.

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Upcoming 2027 Releases and Community Reaction

While Legacy of Skywalker is the primary focus, Fantasy Flight Games has outlined further releases for 2027 to support the growing player base. These include System Overlord and Galaxy at War, both Twin Suns format decks, as well as an additional release called Icons. The community on r/starwarsunlimited is already speculating on potential inclusions, with users suggesting characters like Mara Jade or Cade Skywalker might appear, drawing parallels to previous expansions like Legends of the Force.

Celebrating Half a Century of Star Wars

This release aligns with the broader celebration of the Star Wars universe, which was created by George Lucas and began with the cast including Mark Hamill, James Earl Jones, and Carrie Fisher in the original film. With a rich history spanning movies like Rogue One and The Mandalorian, the card game continues to expand its reach. The addition of the Skywalker family to the card pool promises to deepen the strategic complexity of the game, catering to both casual collectors and serious competitors alike.