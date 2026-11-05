Wildwood Box Office Flop as Laika's $100M Fantasy Earns Just $30M Amid Genre Decline

Wildwood and Practical Magic 2 face disappointing box office returns despite high budgets and star power, signaling a shift in fantasy film audience engagement during the Fall season.

Laika's highly anticipated animated feature Wildwood has entered the Fall box office cycle with high expectations, yet it is struggling to meet basic financial projections. The studio reports that the film has earned only $30 million worldwide against a steep $100 million production budget. This significant shortfall marks a major financial hurdle for the animation house, which spent fifteen years developing the project. The underperformance highlights a challenging landscape for fantasy and magical realism genres this season.

The disappointment surrounding Wildwood coincides with a similar struggle for the legacy sequel Practical Magic 2. That film grossed $105 million globally against a $75 million budget, a figure that many industry analysts consider underwhelming for a movie with such star power. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprised their roles as the Owens sisters, yet the sequel received a negative response from both critics and fans. Taylor Gates from Collider described the movie as painfully forgettable, noting a lack of clever quotes or emotionally resonant moments.

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Audiences appear to be prioritizing different types of entertainment, finding it harder to justify premium prices for fantasy films. This shift in consumer behavior suggests that viewers no longer see these movies as essential communal experiences. The fantasy genre typically thrives during the Fall box office with sepia skies and falling leaves providing an ideal backdrop. However, the current performance of both Wildwood and Practical Magic 2 indicates a stark departure from that tradition.

Despite the cinematic decline, the original 1998 Practical Magic is experiencing a resurgence in digital viewership. The older film has climbed into the top ten most-watched movies on HBO Max in the United States. This surge in streaming numbers demonstrates that the franchise retains significant staying power and cultural relevance. It proves that the original movie still captivates audiences years later, even as the new sequel fails to capture interest in theaters.

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The financial results present a frustrating reality for studios investing in hand-crafted artistry and legacy sequels. Laika's fifteen-year commitment to Wildwood, which involved acquiring rights in 2011 while assisting with a trailer, highlights the risks of long development cycles. Critics have lauded Wildwood as a masterpiece that soars above other Laika movies, yet this artistic merit has not translated into ticket sales. The market now demands a distinctively groundbreaking theatrical experience to justify the cost.

These figures force a re-evaluation of how fantasy properties are marketed and monetized in the modern era. The failure of Practical Magic 2 suggests that simply reuniting original cast members is not enough to guarantee success. Similarly, the lackluster return on Wildwood shows that critical praise alone cannot sustain a massive production budget. Both cases indicate a volatile market where audience loyalty to genre franchises is weakening significantly.