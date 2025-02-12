Fantastic Four Cast Update: Robert Downey Jr. Joins as Doctor Doom

The highly anticipated MCU revival of Fantastic Four is gearing up for production, with Robert Downey Jr. set to make a surprising appearance as the iconic villain, Doctor Doom.

Details about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe ( MCU ) project, Fantastic Four , have been scarce since its announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. However, a recent update reveals that principal photography is set to commence this March in England. The film will be directed by MCU veterans Joe and Anthony Russo, and anticipation is high for the massive cast that is expected to assemble. One of the biggest surprises regarding the cast is the inclusion of Robert Downey Jr.

He will not be reprising his iconic role as Tony Stark/Iron Man but instead will portray the classic Marvel Comics villain, Doctor Doom. How this will be integrated into the narrative remains a mystery, but fans strongly believe the multiverse will play a pivotal role in explaining his presence. Perhaps Doom is a variant of Stark or vice versa?Besides Downey Jr., the confirmed cast boasts a mix of familiar faces and newcomers. Returning MCU veterans include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. The film will also introduce new actors portraying the core Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Due to Doctor Doom's historical connections with the Fantastic Four in the comics, fans are eager to see how Downey Jr.'s portrayal will intersect with their story. However, Evans himself has dispelled rumors suggesting his involvement, confirming he will not be in the film. Despite this, some fans remain hopeful, citing instances like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield initially denying their roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home only to later confirm their appearances. At this point, the final cast list remains subject to change





