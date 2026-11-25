We can be thankful for some nice, dry weather for Thanksgiving and all through the holiday weekend with warmer temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. — Beautiful weather returns to southern Arizona just in time for Thanksgiving and it looks like nice weather will take us all the way through the holiday weekend.

Wednesday, high clouds will move in from the west with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Thursday, mostly sunny skies return and will allow temperatures to climb back into the mid-70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. The dry, mild weather will stay with us through the holiday weekend with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. We are thankful for nice Thanksgiving weather!

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Cochise County Forecast Cochise County Forecast ——- Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X. MORE WEATHER WEATHER STATS AND FACTS