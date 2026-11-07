R.E. Burke Graphic Memoir Visiting America Details Shackling and 19 Day I.C.E Detention in May 2027 Release

British cartoonist R.E. Burke details her 19-day U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in a new graphic memoir releasing May 2027.

Fantagraphics has officially announced the May 2027 publication of R.E. Burke's graphic memoir, Visiting America: 19 Days in an I.C.E. Facility. The book provides a comprehensive and vivid account of the British cartoonist's unjust detention within a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. This release follows the widespread international attention generated by Burke's experience, which included a 10-year ban from returning to the United States.

The memoir details the harrowing events of February 2025, when Burke was traveling through the Pacific Northwest on holiday. As a 28-year-old UK resident attempting to cross from Washington State into Canada, she encountered an innocent technicality. This minor administrative issue triggered hours of intense interrogation by border officials, leading to her incarceration in a facility run by the for-profit GEO Corporation.

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A significant new detail revealed in the promotional material is that Burke was shackled during her confinement. This physical restraint underscores the severity of the measures taken against a traveler who had committed no criminal act. The detention lasted exactly 19 days before her eventual release, a period marked by fear, despair, and disorientation as described in the upcoming text.

Visiting America expands beyond Burke's personal narrative to serve as journalistic documentation of the women held alongside her. The graphic novel immerses readers in the psychological and physical realities of the I.C.E. center, which Burke describes as haphazard and callous. She highlights widespread misinformation, stonewalling by staff, and explicit threats directed at detainees during her stay.

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The artistic approach utilizes full color to capture the emotional weight of the situation. Burke's detailed comic art renders the subtle dynamics of power between guards and captives while emphasizing the humanity of those imprisoned. This visual storytelling complements the textual account, providing a multi-layered perspective on the daily struggles and the mutual care provided by the women who attempted to help each other.

A central component of the work is its focus on the lives of fellow detainees, including mothers, workers, and individuals fleeing war, genocide, and abuse. These women faced more precarious situations than Burke, lacking access to politically connected advocates who helped secure her freedom. The memoir records their strength, spirit, and humor in the face of a system that offers no safe place for return.

An epilogue within the book provides updates on some of the women, offering a glimpse into their lives after release. This section further emphasizes the long-term consequences of their detention and the enduring impact of the facility's policies. It serves as a testament to the power of international solidarity, which mounted a campaign to secure Burke's release through friends and family.

The publication of Visiting America in May 2027 marks a significant addition to the discourse on immigration rights and human dignity. By reaching audiences who may not typically engage with political or legal texts, the graphic memoir makes these experiences accessible to a wider public. The work stands as a lasting document of a specific period in U.S. immigration history.

Readers will have the opportunity to examine the intricate details of the facility's operations and the personal stories of those caught within it. The book preserves the voices of those affected by the I.C.E. detention system, providing a deeper understanding of the human cost of border enforcement. It anchors the narrative in specific historical events that occurred nearly two years prior to its publication.

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The source material confirms that the detention stemmed from administrative issues that escalated quickly rather than any criminal activity. This timeline anchors the memoir in the specific context of the Pacific Northwest border crossing in early 2025. The narrative transforms the book from a simple personal diary into a broader commentary on the immigration detention system.

The inclusion of diverse narratives exposes the widespread impact of the facility's policies on innocent travelers and residents alike. The text notes that many of the women Burke met have no safe place to return to, trapping them in a rapidly worsening cycle of detention and uncertainty. Their stories highlight the vulnerabilities present in the current immigration enforcement landscape.

Fantagraphics presents this work as a crucial record of a time when ordinary individuals faced extraordinary legal and physical ordeals. The graphic memoir format allows for a nuanced representation of the detainees' humanity through vivid color and telling detail. It captures the essence of a traumatic environment where bureaucratic indifference reigned supreme.

The campaign to free Burke garnered significant global attention, drawing focus to the broader issues of immigration enforcement. This public outcry contributed to the resolution of her detention and the imposition of her travel ban. The memoir serves as both a record of this campaign and a testament to the resilience of those who suffer under unjust systems.

As the May 2027 release approaches, the book promises to offer a compelling and eye-opening look at the realities of I.C.E. facilities. Burke's account combines personal testimony with journalistic rigor to create a powerful narrative. It stands as a vital contribution to understanding the complexities of border control and human rights in the modern era.