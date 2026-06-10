Fanta and Xbox Collaborate for Limited-Time Gaming Rewards in Halo 25th Anniversary Promotion

Fanta and Xbox have joined forces for a 24-hour promotional campaign offering gamers exclusive in-game items and sweepstakes prizes. Participants who buy select Fanta products can unlock challenges and win rewards across franchises like Halo, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Diablo IV, and Forza Horizon. The promotion runs globally but is time-sensitive, ending within one day.

In a unique marketing crossover, the soft drink Fanta has partnered with Xbox for a limited-time promotion offering gaming rewards . This collaboration, tied to the 25th anniversary of the Halo franchise, allows consumers who purchase participating Fanta products to scan QR codes and unlock Xbox -themed challenges via the Fanta Rewards Chest.

Completion of these challenges grants entry into a sweepstakes with prizes such as an ROG Xbox Ally, an Xbox Series S, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new users. Additionally, the partnership provides in-game rewards across several major Xbox titles. For Halo: Campaign Evolved, players can obtain the Master Chief's Fantastic Spartan Armor at launch.

Other games receiving exclusive items include World of Warcraft with the Fantastical Goblin Waveshredder Mount, Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with a Tactical Orange Calling Card and a 1-Hour 2XP Level Token, Diablo IV with the Citron Whirl Town Portal, and Forza Horizon 6 featuring the 1966 Toyota Sports 800 Fanta Edition. The sweepstakes and reward redemption window is time-sensitive, with only 24 hours remaining from the time of this report to participate.

This campaign highlights an ongoing trend of cross-industry promotions that blend consumer goods with digital entertainment, providing tangible benefits for gamers while boosting brand engagement for both Fanta and Xbox





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Fanta Xbox Halo Gaming Rewards Promotion Sweepstakes In-Game Items Collaboration 25Th Anniversary

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