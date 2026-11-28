Gaming community discusses Sadie Adler as lead for Red Dead Redemption 3 amid speculation of the game's distant release after GTA 6 launches.

While Grand Theft Auto VI has not yet officially launched, the gaming community has immediately turned its attention to the future of the Red Dead franchise. With Rockstar Games preparing to release its most ambitious project, fans are already debating the ideal candidate to lead the next installment, Red Dead Redemption 3 . The anticipation for the next chapter in the series is high, given the massive success of previous entries and the iconic characters established in the universe.

Sadie Adler Emerges as Top Fan Candidate

Over on the r/reddeadredemption subreddit, a growing consensus has formed around Sadie Adler as the perfect lead for the upcoming game. Introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2 , Sadie was rescued by the Van der Linde gang early in the narrative and evolved into one of the most beloved characters in the franchise. Although she shared mission time with Arthur Morgan , her role expanded significantly in the epilogue alongside John Marston . Many fans argue that her trajectory justifies a starring role, with one enthusiastic supporter stating they would devote their life to the project if Rockstar chose her.

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Debate Over Character Arc and Redemption Themes

Despite the enthusiasm for Sadie Adler , there is significant skepticism regarding the narrative viability of her leadership. Critics within the community point out that much of her character arc, including her pursuit of vengeance and personal redemption, was already resolved in Red Dead Redemption 2 . One user argued that by the end of the second game, Arthur Morgan described both him and Sadie as "more ghosts than people," suggesting there is little room left for her story. Another contributor noted that Sadie herself expressed a desire for a quiet life, raising questions about how a violent protagonist fits the franchise's core theme of redemption.

Rockstar Games Focuses on Grand Theft Auto VI

Regardless of the protagonist debate, a Red Dead Redemption 3 release is likely years away. Rockstar Games is currently finalizing Grand Theft Auto VI , which is expected to launch this November . Following the initial release, the developer will need to dedicate substantial resources to supporting the game and expanding Grand Theft Auto Online . The last mainline entry in the primary franchise, Grand Theft Auto V , was released thirteen years ago, but the gap for Red Dead Redemption has already seen significant time pass since the last title.

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Long Development Timeline Expected

The release schedule for the next western epic remains uncertain as the company prioritizes its current flagship title. Industry observers suggest that development on a new Red Dead game will only begin in earnest after the online components of Grand Theft Auto VI are stabilized. This means fans hoping to see a new story set in the Wild West may have to wait well into the next decade. The Van der Linde gang saga has concluded, but the legacy of its characters continues to drive speculation and demand for new adventures in the series.

Historical Precedent for Original Protagonists

The debate over returning characters versus new faces is not without precedent in the franchise. Arthur Morgan was a completely original creation for Red Dead Redemption 2 who did not appear in the first game, proving that new stories can succeed without direct ties to the original cast. However, the emotional connection players have with existing figures like John Marston and Sadie Adler makes them compelling options. As Rockstar Games plans its future roadmap, the balance between honoring past narratives and introducing fresh perspectives will be critical for the success of the next major release.