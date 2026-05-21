Fans to expect more from Prime Video's Vought Cinematic Universe after 7-year run

After thecompletion ofVought series, Prime Video has announced that there will be more stories to come from Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU). The main story is ending but there will be a prequel, with a future content focus on exploring the world of Vought.

is officially over after seven years, but there will be more to come from Prime Video 's Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU). It has already launched two different spinoffs – the animated, both of which are now over – and the end of the main series will not be the end of the VCU on streaming.

Vought boss, is not concerned with setting up spinoffs, instead focusing on the main narrative and its core set of characters. While the main narrative is coming to an end, the fans can look forward to more shows from the world of VCUs. The first is a prequel set in the 1950s and led by Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, where we will see the origins of Vought and its experiments that led to the first wave of Supes.

The second is set in Mexico, and details are scarce but exciting.

's passion for the world of Vought, his experience with directing The Boys, and the involvement of senior writers from The Boys and Vought Rising suggest that we can expect more to come from VCs





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Prime Video Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) Supe Series Franchise Spinoffs Prequel Jensen Ackles Aya Cash Ethan Slater Mason Dye Morena Baccarin

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