Fans take to SW Military Drive after Game 5 loss to celebrate successful season

San Antonio rallied after the Spurs’ Game 5 Finals loss to the Knicks, celebrating a breakout 2025-26 run: 13th to 2nd in the West, Thunder toppled for the conference title, Harper 25, Wembanyama 19-14-5.

Despite the tragic loss in Game five of the NBA Finals to the New York Knicks, fans took to the streets to celebrate the season's successes.

SAN ANTONIO - Dylan Harper scored 25 for the Spurs, who got 19 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocked shots from Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs saw incredible growth during the 2025-2026 season, having accelerated tremendously, climbing from 13th to 2nd overall in the Western Conference by the end of the season, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder to become the Western Conference Champions. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs started the Western Conference finals with a win in Oklahoma City, then ended the series the same way.

NYC police are hunting a suspect in a “gang assault” that left a 17-year-old Spurs fan hospitalized and in a coma after Game 4 near Madison Square Garden. Social media claims he was targeted for his team. Bexar County deputies raided a Hyatt Resort Drive home after a tip, arresting Danielle Gill and seizing 12.7 lbs of marijuana, THC wax and vapes, an AR-15, a Glock, and $492K cash. Sheriff cites vape-linked violence.

Game 5 buzz in San Antonio: Spurs try to curb a Knicks fan takeover at Frost Bank Center with a 150-mile ticket sales limit, but admit it is not foolproof as New York fans plan to travel for a potential clincher. San Antonio readies 6:30 p.m. Spurs Finals watch parties: The Rock at La Cantera hosts a DJ, giveaways and giant screen; outdoor viewings also at Hemisfair, Pearl Park and Tobin Center River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO — A teen suspect has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a man on the Northwest Side.17-year-old Samuel Davis is currently being held on a $500,





News4SA / 🏆 251. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spurs address buzz over Knicks fans potentially flooding Game 5 in San AntonioGame 5 buzz in San Antonio: Spurs try to curb a Knicks fan takeover at Frost Bank Center with a 150-mile ticket sales limit, but admit it is not foolproof as New York fans plan to travel for a potential clincher.

Read more »

Where Brazilian Fans in NYC Are Watching World Cup Game SaturdayFans from around the world are heading to the tri-state area to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Among them are passionate Brazil fans ready to cheer on their team during their first match against Morocco Saturday at 6 p.m. at NY/NJ Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Read more »

Celebrity Sightings and Bandwagon Fans: The Knicks' Finals Game BuzzThe Knicks' finals game at Madison Square Garden was filled with celebrity courtside sightings, including Nicole Kidman and Taylor Swift. However, the crew discussed the impact of former President Trump's attendance and the phenomenon of bandwagon fans, leading to a lively debate and a public apology from a co-host.

Read more »

The Boys: Trigger Warning VR Game Receives Mixed Reviews from FansThe Boys: Trigger Warning VR game has received a mixed reception from fans, with some praising the story and voice acting, while others have been critical of the gameplay and numerous issues with the experience.

Read more »