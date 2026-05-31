Fans Slam New Supergirl Popcorn Bucket as Mostly Useless Collectible

The new Supergirl movie's collectible popcorn bucket, shaped like Lobo on his motorcycle, has drawn heavy criticism from fans for its extremely small capacity to hold popcorn, making it impractical as a snack container despite its appeal as a display item.

The new Supergirl popcorn bucket has left fans bewildered and disappointed. Typically, when major films are released, theaters offer collectible popcorn bucket s that hold a comparable amount of popcorn to a large regular tub, balancing the desire for a displayable souvenir with a practical snack for the movie.

These buckets often take the shape of iconic items from the film, but they always aim to provide a shareable quantity of popcorn. The Supergirl bucket, however, subverts this expectation entirely. Instead of a functional container, it is a detailed figurine of Lobo riding his motorcycle. While it looks impressive, the actual popcorn-holding capacity is minuscule; there is only a small hole under the motorcycle's seat that can barely accommodate a single scoop.

This means one person might get only a few handfuls before it empties, making it completely unsuitable for a family or even a single moviegoer wanting a proper snack. The reaction on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) has been swift and critical. Many users expressed their frustration, noting that the bucket is essentially an overpriced collectible that fails at its primary purpose.

One user succinctly captured the sentiment, writing, "just give a free bucket of popcorn with purchase of the figure atp. in 5 seconds i went from this is cool to dumb.

" Others pointed out that this feels like a blatant cash grab by theaters, selling a novelty item without the corresponding value of a full serving of popcorn. Comments like, "I know this is how cinemas make their money now but c'mon it can barely hold the popcorn," highlight the perception that the product prioritizes profit over fan experience.

Despite the widespread criticism, some fans have indicated they will still purchase the Lobo bucket as a pure collectible, disregarding its lack of practicality. This shows the powerful draw of merchandise for dedicated fanbases, where the aesthetic or nostalgic value outweighs functional utility.

Meanwhile, other commenters proposed alternative ideas for collectibles that would better serve both purposes-suggesting, for example, a large Supergirl-themed boot that could function as a substantial popcorn bucket. With Supergirl set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, moviegoers face a choice: buy the impressive but impractical Lobo bucket and likely need a separate, regular tub of popcorn, or skip it altogether in favor of a more traditional shareable bucket that still offers a fun design.

The debate underscores a recurring tension in movie merchandise between collectibility and practicality, and this particular bucket seems to have tipped far toward the former at the expense of the latter





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