Fans show appreciation to Tyrese Maxey, who hosted his fifth annual holiday turkey giveaway

Maxey partnered with Jaylen Brown to host the fifth annual Tyrese Maxey Foundation holiday turkey giveaway. The foundation gave away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to Philadelphia families in need.

Inside the Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center, Tyrese Maxey hosted the fifth annual Tyrese Maxey Foundation holiday turkey giveaway. On two of the six main courts, turkeys, sides, fresh produce, and sweets lined the tables.

And as Maxey posed for photos with fans, “Tyrese” chants could be heard from the next court over. Beyond the turkey drive barrier, the Thomas Holme elementary school basketball team was preparing to compete in a tournament on the other side of the sports facility. Ten-year-old shooting guard Adonis Whice was one of those leading the chants to get Maxey’s attention.

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“Tyrese, that’s my dad right there,” Whice said. “I may be glazing right now but Tyrese tough. He’s my favorite. ” Eventually, Maxey made his way over to pose for photos with Whice and other members of the team.

“It was really cool,” said 11-year-old shooting guard Shiloh Penn. “Because Tyrese Maxey is famous and he’s really good on the 76ers. He has good ways to get to the basket and good playmaking abilities. ” The All-Star continues to grow as a leader, and is making his presence off the court just as impactful as it is on the court.

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In his fifth year hosting his holiday turkey giveaway, Maxey partnered with Jaylen Brown ’s foundation 7uice to play an even bigger role in the community — giving away 5,000 Thanksgiving meals to Philadelphia families in need.

“Man, it means everything,” Maxey said. “Jaylen’s been here for I don’t know what, three months maybe, on the team. I don’t know how long it’s been. But for him to come to an event like this and really support me and my foundation, and just the city of Philadelphia, I just say this, Philadelphia fans, that’s somebody we can get behind, for sure.

You know, someone that comes out and takes time out of their day to do this, I’m very much thankful for him. ” Since it’s start in 2022, the event continues to grow. In its first year the foundation gave away 400 meals. The following year, it increased to 1,000 meals, in 2024 the foundation gave out 2,000 meals.

And last year, they gave out 3,000 meals. Seventy-year-old South Philly native Dori Bico is grateful for players like Maxey and Brown who want to give back to the community.

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“Tyrese Maxey is a gem because he puts things together, he gives back,” Bico said. “And I’m so honored that he put this together. And I want to thank him, personally. He’s made a difference, definitely.

I have food now. Thank you so much, Tyrese. ” Ahead of practice, both Brown and Maxey met with volunteers, fans, and first responders. One of those volunteers was 9-year-old Philly native Dylan Smith, who was also celebrating his birthday.

“I like giving stuff out to people to help them with food,” Smith said. “It’s fun giving out food to help others. ” And helping others has been a goal of Maxey’s since before he was drafted to the Sixers with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

“It was a priority for me before I got drafted,” Maxey said. “It was one of the last conversations I had with my grandma before she passed away, just how she wanted me to be able to give back to the community that I play in and where I’m from back in Dallas. So, I’ve been able to do that. I hope she’s shining down on me, laughing, and smiling, and is proud of me. ”