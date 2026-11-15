DC Fans Sign 201,000 Petition Backing Gunn and Safran After Skydance Exit

DC fans submit over 201,000 signatures supporting James Gunn and Peter Safran, surpassing the Snyderverse petition as Skydance acquires Warner Bros., signaling strong audience support.

More than 201,000 DC fans have signed a petition explicitly supporting James Gunn and Peter Safran. This massive show of support arrived immediately after Skydance announced its exit from DC Studios. The rapid accumulation of signatures highlights a significant shift in fan sentiment compared to previous campaigns.

The pro-Gunn and Safran petition has already amassed over 201,000 signatures in just a few weeks. It launched on November 9, yet it has already secured nearly three times the total verified signatures of the #RestoreTheSnyderverse petition. The opposing campaign has maintained a total of just over 79,000 verified signatures since January 2021.

Also read DC Fans Petition To Rehire James Gunn And Peter Safran

This new petition received more signatures in a single day than the entire historical total of the opposing campaign. The figure represents almost three times the total number of signatures collected by the SnyderVerse campaign over a period of more than two years. This indicates a massive wave of immediate support for the current creative direction.

James Gunn has publicly expressed that he is ready to return to focusing primarily on making movies. He stated he wants to get back to just making movies again rather than running a movie studio. However, fans feel it is essential to clarify where Gunn and Safran stand regarding their future roles and the studio's direction.

Advertisement

The disparity in petition support suggests that while the SnyderVerse group may be more vocal, the broader fanbase strongly favors the current leadership team. It proves that just because one group is very vocal, there might not be as many of them as they might believe. The clear distinction between vocal minorities and the broader supporter base becomes evident.

Supporters like David have noted that the DCU possesses an incredible amount of potential right now. David stated a desire to see the best outcomes for this universe and its storytellers. He wrote that he does not believe it has had a single outright bad project thus far.

Another signee named Naomi, who has been a fan of DC for only a couple of years, expressed excitement. She mentioned that it would truly break her heart to not see the storyline grow into an amazing narrative arc. She was excited to see all the new characters Gunn was bringing to life.

While Skydance and David Ellison may not be directly influenced by petition results, the numbers speak volumes. One commenter on X argued that the 200,000 people who signed the petition should instead watch Clayface this weekend. The commenter asserted the movie would perform better than the petition because Skydance is primarily focused on box office returns.

Advertisement

Skydance appears to prioritize financial performance over fan campaign metrics. Recent projects under the current leadership have seen success. Peacemaker earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, further validating the current strategy's appeal to critics.

Additionally, Lanterns became one of the most-watched streaming series when it was released earlier this year. This further demonstrates the current strategy's appeal to both critics and viewers. The size of the audience praising James Gunn and his movie world remains a key metric.

As Skydance starts to move forward with its takeover of Warner Bros., the clear distinction emerges. The contrast between the 201,000 signatures for Gunn and Safran and the 79,000 for the SnyderVerse offers a clear snapshot of current fan priorities. The momentum appears to be heavily leaning toward the current creative team.

Whether through streaming hits or box office performance, the momentum appears to be heavily leaning toward the current creative team led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. Fans are encouraged to share their thoughts on the magnitude of the audience supporting the current DC leadership. The rapid growth of the petition since November 9 demonstrates significant goodwill among viewers.