Fans of oceanfront California Taco Bell sound alarm as massive waves slam coast

The beloved beachfront Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica found itself in the ocean’s crosshairs Saturday.

The beloved beachfront Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica found itself in the ocean’s crosshairs Saturday as monster waves battered the Northern California coast, sending rocks, kelp and seawater surging toward the oceanfront“We must protect historical landmarks like the Pacifica Taco Bell from 60 foot monster waves,” one panicked fan declared on social media.

The massive Saturday waves, reportedly the biggest to hit the Bay Area in more than a decade, had beachgoers scrambling asOthers weren’t prepared to accept a world without their favorite seaside burrito stop. San Francisco Chronicle investigative reporter Matthias Gafni posted a “proof fo life” video from the eatery, showing undaunted diners on the patio as the waves rolled in.

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Located directly on the sand at Pacifica State Beach, the restaurant escaped major structural damage thanks to a relatively low tide during the peak surge. But nearly a foot of floodwater covered parts of adjacent Highway 1, blocking vehicles from entering its parking lot.

The National Weather Service warned of breaking waves reaching 25 to 35 feet along exposed beaches, with 50-to-60-foot monsters possible at Mavericks in“Pleading with @FEMA_Cam to declare a national emergency here, we can’t let the ocean take such a special place . ”“I’m sorry, your beloved Taco Bell Cantina is about to float out to sea but the good news is that the diarrhea rate in Pacifica will drop quickly.

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” The restaurant, nicknamed “the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world,” features ocean views, a walk-up surf window and alcoholic Baja Blast freezes. Its wooden building began life as an A&W in 1972, became a Taco Bell in 1985 and was remodeled into a Cantina in 2019.

“Vibes at the beachfront Pacifica Taco Bell Cantina remain high despite the waves closing nearby parking lots. ”