Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo, died Thursday after swallowing a knit hat. Macy's unveiled a hippo-themed holiday display the same day, drawing online criticism.

Fiona the hippo died Thursday at the Cincinnati Zoo due to complications from a knit hat she swallowed, according to zoo officials. Necropsy results confirmed the hat became lodged in the middle of her small intestine, causing her death. She was 9 years old when she passed away.

A zoo visitor tossed the hat into the habitat 11 days before her death. A ceiling fan caught the item and flung it into the enclosure. Fiona initially showed no signs of distress, but her appetite declined a few days later.

Also read Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved hippo, dies

The Cincinnati Zoo announced Friday that the hat was too far in her digestive system for supportive care to save her. Zoo director Dave Jenike stated the animal care team was heroic in their efforts. Their attempts to clear the obstruction ultimately failed.

Zoo staff gave her fluids through an IV and conducted a colonoscopy. They also tried to shake the obstruction loose using a vibration table borrowed from a horse farm. Multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system did not succeed.

Advertisement

Fans draped a statue of Fiona with flowers and notes written in crayon on Friday. A little girl held up a drawing of the hippo while a woman left behind a watermelon. Watermelons were one of Fiona's favorite treats. Thayne Maynard called her a beloved symbol of hope.

Born six weeks premature, Fiona weighed just 29 pounds. This was far below the lowest recorded birth weight for her species at the time. The zoo staff raised her by hand because she could not nurse. Staff members hand-milked her mother to feed her.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, posted a photo of her child with Fiona. Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton shared photos of her behind-the-scenes encounter. She wrote she would treasure the smiles Fiona gave her. Amy Haacke, a teacher from Dayton, cited Fiona as an inspiration for underdogs.

Hippos typically live 40 to 50 years in zoos. Fiona's story marked an uplifting turn for the Cincinnati Zoo. This occurred after months of backlash over the 2016 shooting of Harambe. Harambe was a gorilla killed after a child entered his enclosure.

Advertisement

Macy's unveiled a hippo-themed holiday display on Thursday. Critics online deemed the exhibition tone-deaf. One person wrote on X that it was too soon. Another on Instagram said it was a weird way to kick them when they were down.

A third commenter wrote that she was not even in the ground yet. One person imagined the horror on the window designer's face. Another quipped that Macy's orchestrated the fiasco for sales. It is not a strong coincidence that hippos are associated with Christmas. Some said it was a sign from the universe that Fiona is smiling down on us.

Jessica Grieshop called the hippo an inspiration. She often brought her daughters to see Fiona. She noted Fiona was a symbol for anyone going through hard times. The zoo will be remembered for many years. Fiona brought so much love in her lifetime. Her passing was a shock to the zoo and fans worldwide.