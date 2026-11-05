Fans line up overnight at Best Buy for midnight release of Zelda remake on Switch 2

Thousands of Nintendo fans stayed up late to get their hands on the newly released “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” which was released at midnight.Fans l

Thousands of Nintendo fans stayed up late to get their hands on the newly released “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” which was released at midnight.

Fans lined up overnight at Best Buy stores to buy the game, including in Columbus. The title is a remake of the Nintendo classic that originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998, and it has been highly anticipated among Nintendo fans for the Nintendo Switch 2.

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“I remember playing this game when I was a little kid. It’s probably one of the first video games I ever played. I remember being in the Kakariko Forest and I couldn’t even get out of it. And then I just replayed it last year when I heard about the game and I’m super excited for the new game,” the fan said.

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Industry experts are expecting the Nintendo remake to sell five to six million units in its first few weeks on the market. Ohio's presumed AG-elect says he plans to investigate a major gap between allegations of fraud and the number of prosecutors in state-funded programs. Ohio's next Secretary of State is raising questions about the future of voting in the state after a measure requiring specific voter ID passed.

One person is dead and another is recovering after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Police were called to the scene along Gibbard Avenue just east of