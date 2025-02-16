Fans in Montreal Boo U.S. Anthem at Hockey Game

Fans in Montreal booed the U.S. national anthem during a 4 Nations Face-Off game against Canada, marking the second time this has happened in recent U.S. games at the international tournament. The incident sparked discussions about free speech, national pride, and the political climate between the two countries.

Fans in Montreal expressed their displeasure by loudly booing the U.S. national anthem before the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the United States and host Canada on Saturday night. This marked the second instance in as many games that 'The Star-Spangled Banner' faced such a reaction from the crowd at the NHL-run international tournament.

Prior to the game, public address announcer Michel Lacroix, in both French and English, politely requested the audience, 'In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone, that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country.' The volume of booing from the Bell Centre crowd significantly surpassed that heard on Thursday night during the U.S. game against Finland, and the jeers continued uninterrupted throughout the duration of the anthem. U.S. starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who had faced the booing incident during the Finland game, chose to ignore it. He stated after the 6-1 victory against Finland on Thursday, 'I paid no attention to it. You have free speech. You can do whatever you want. If you're going to boo the anthem, we sing it for the troops that protected our freedom. That doesn't really mean anything to me. You can do whatever you want. But I don't use it at all.'U.S. coach Mike Sullivan believed the booing was beyond their control. He commented, 'That's really not something that we can control. We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.' The booing incidents have become a recurring theme at NHL and NBA games across Canada since President Donald Trump began making pronouncements about the country potentially becoming 'the 51st state.' His threats of tariffs against Canada also fueled the backlash from this close neighbor and longtime ally. Veteran Canadian defenseman Drew Doughty, speaking at Friday's practice, expressed his disapproval of the anthem booing. He stated in Brossard, Quebec, 'Obviously I know what's going on, and I understand the Canadians' frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that. I don't think anyone should be booing.





