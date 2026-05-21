Fans Hope That Riverdale Ends In 20 Years, So As Not To Spoil Their Favorite Couples' Last Moments.

The Riverdale cast member mentioned that Georgie, who was 17 when he lied about his age, has two ex-wives and runs the largest tire-selling chain in Texas. He also revealed that he has gotten married and divorced at least twice and may marry someone else in the future. As for Brad "Darby" Colbert, he also revealed that he doesn't even know if the writers of Riverdale know if Georgie will marry Mandy or someone else.

Ahead of the season 2 finale on Thursday, May 21, "I trust the creators, and I trust what they're doing.

" said a Riverdale cast member adding, "They're going to run it out as long as they feel the need to run it out. There's no ending and there's no story line to stay along with .

" He continued: "They can go wherever they want, and whenever they decide to hang it up, they'll hang it up. But I hope that's in 20 years from now.

" An emotional roller-coaster. From Riverdale's Cheryl and Toni to Nancy Drew's Nancy and Ace, fans have watched their favorite couples break hearts with some devastating splits





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TV Image & Video News Riverdale Cheryl Toni Nancy Ace Geoffrey \Georgie\ Randall Bloom Jordan Fisher Emily Osment Mandy

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