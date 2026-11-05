Fans Demand U2 Ticket Price Refund Over £437 GA Cost

U2 fans express fury over £437 general admission tickets for London shows. The band's net worth and Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing spark debate on concert affordability and artist greed.

Fans have launched a coordinated online campaign condemning U2 and Ticketmaster as greedy after general admission standing tickets for the band's upcoming London concerts were listed at £437. The outrage centers on the 'Greatest Show On Earth' tour dates scheduled for June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking the Irish rock legends first return to the UK in nine years. With supported by Wolf Alice, the highly anticipated shows have drawn immediate criticism regarding their cost structure and accessibility for average music consumers.

Pricing Structure and Fan Outrage

U2 and Ticketmaster have been branded greedy as fans fume over extortionate £437 price tag for general admission standing tickets for London gig. When pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning, eager concertgoers discovered that the cheapest available option for standing was nearly double the initially advertised face value. One attendee noted that a seat for £440 was not even a VIP option, while others highlighted that the cheapest available option was right at the back of the stadium for £400. This pricing strategy has drawn comparisons to the recent backlash against the Oasis reunion tour, where dynamic pricing caused standing ticket costs to surge from £150 face value to £355 within hours of demand surging.

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Financial Context and Band Wealth

The criticism is intensified by the immense wealth of the band members, with U2 holding a combined estimated net worth of $1.8 billion (£1.34 billion). Lead singer Bono stands as one of the richest rockstars in the world with an estimated net worth of $700 million (£520 million). Social media users on Twitter directly called out the band and their promoter, arguing that the £437 price tag for general admission is unacceptable given their financial status. One fan posted that anyone paying that amount needs their head looked at, while another sarcastically commented that the current times seem lush for those made of money. The sentiment suggests that the pricing feels disconnected from the economic realities of the fanbase, especially when compared to the band's global success and accumulated fortune.

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Ticketmaster Defense and Queue Issues

While fans blame Ticketmaster for the high costs, the ticketing platform maintains that they do not set ticket prices, placing the responsibility on the promoters and the artists. However, technical issues further frustrated fans, with one user revealing that 330,000 people were ahead in the presale queue for the Saturday night in London without being asked for a membership code. Critics asked why support teams do not request codes before joining the queue, leading to long waits for customers who eventually face the steep prices. A representative for U2 has been contacted for comment regarding these allegations, as fans question how such pricing is allowed to proceed without regulatory intervention or consumer protection measures.

Tour Schedule and Future Plans

Despite the controversy, the 'Greatest Show On Earth' tour is set to begin in South America in February and March before heading to Europe and the UK from April until July. The band has promised to finish the tour in Ireland, aligning with their plan for 2028 and their all-important return home. The group is also preparing for new musical releases, having recently played a secret concert at their old school, Mount Temple in Dublin. Their 16th album, Carnaval de Luz, is scheduled for release on November 13. As the tour dates approach, the debate over ticket affordability and artist compensation remains a central topic in the music industry, with fans seeking transparency and fair pricing from major promoters and global superstars alike.