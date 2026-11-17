DreamWorks' recent social media post referencing the cult classic Flushed Away has sparked an overwhelming fan campaign demanding a sequel. See why audiences are pushing for Roddy St. James's return.

Fans of the 2006 animated feature Flushed Away are mounting a coordinated campaign to secure a sequel following a nostalgic social media engagement by DreamWorks Animation. The original film, which featured the voice work of Hugh Jackman, has maintained a dedicated cult following for nearly two decades despite its modest initial box office performance. This renewed interest stems from a specific interaction where the studio referenced a minor character from the movie, inadvertently igniting a wave of enthusiasm among the audience.

Cult Classic Status Drives Sequel Demand

Although critics largely viewed the original film as unremarkable upon its initial release, it has developed a strong emotional connection with viewers over the years. The movie depicts Roddy St. James, a posh, upper-class pet rat who is accidentally flushed down a toilet and discovers a hidden subterranean civilization known as Ratropolis. This unique premise has resonated with fans who appreciate the world-building and the character dynamics established in the first installment. The disconnect between critical reception and fan devotion has created a fertile ground for a potential revival of the franchise.

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Social Media Engagement Sparks Fan Reaction

The catalyst for this current wave of nostalgia was a parody post shared by DreamWorks that referenced the James Bond film series. In the post, the animation studio utilized the character of Roddy St. James, a figure who is not among the most widely recognized from the studio's broader catalog. This deep cut caught the attention of long-time followers who were both surprised by the reference and excited by the possibility that it signaled a broader revival of the property. The post served as a mirror that reflected the dormant enthusiasm of the fanbase back to the studio.

Fan Campaigns Highlight Character Appeal

Following the post, numerous fans took to social media platform X to express their strong desire for a follow-up to the 2006 film. One user directly addressed the studio, stating, DreamWorks, give us Flushed Away 2 and my life is yours. Another follower expressed disbelief and excitement, writing, Flushed Away! What is the meaning of this A sequel Reveal to me the secrets of my favorite movie. These comments indicate that the characters and the setting of Ratropolis hold significant sentimental value for the audience.

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Studio Strategy and Future Implications

DreamWorks Animation appears to be leveraging nostalgic IP to engage with its existing audience base through targeted social media interactions. By referencing specific characters like Roddy St. James, the studio tests the waters of fan interest before committing to major production resources. The positive reception to this specific teaser suggests that there is a viable market for revisiting stories that may have been overlooked during their original theatrical run. This strategy allows the studio to gauge demand without immediate financial risk.

Path Forward for the Franchise

The immediate future of Flushed Away depends on whether DreamWorks interprets these social media signals as a green light for development. While no official announcements have been made regarding a sequel or a re-release, the volume of fan requests presents a compelling case for the studio. The enduring popularity of the Ratropolis storyline and the distinct voice of Hugh Jackman in the lead role remain key assets. Fans continue to hope that the studio will recognize this renewed passion and bring St. James back to the big screen.