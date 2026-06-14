Fans Declare Trump Curse Broken After Dramatic Knicks Win

After the president attended the Knicks’ lone Finals defeat, fans credited his absence for their championship victory.

Knicks fans celebrated their first NBA championship in 53 years on Saturday by declaring victory over an unlikely opponent: the “Trump curse. ” Moments after the New York Knicks completed a dramatic comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 and clinched the NBA title, social media filled with speculation that the supposed curse hanging over the team had finally been broken.

President Donald Trump appears asleep next to Knicks owner James Dolan as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8. The Knicks then suffered their first playoff loss since April, falling 115-111 to San Antonio and snapping a 13-game winning streak. Any lingering superstition vanished Saturday night as the Knicks rallied late to clinch the franchise’s first championship since 1973.

Thousands of fans packed watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, at Radio City Music Hall, and in Central Park as the city erupted in celebration. Crowds flooded the streets around the Garden as news of the victory spread, with fans chanting players’ names. The incidents came as police maintained a heightened presence around the city amid concerns that championship celebrations could spill into disorder.

Following the victory, Trump congratulated Knicks owner James Dolan and praised what he called one of the greatest playoff runs in basketball history.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Knicks Donald-J-Trump Nba-Finals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Karl-Anthony Towns video scrutinized as Knicks fans crowd Dylan Harper on critical final playOne quick hand motion has some in San Antonio up in arms.

Read more »

New York Knicks NBA Finals Dominance Should Make Cavs Fans Feel BetterThe Cleveland Cavaliers analytically played well against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals if you were to ask head coach Kenny Atkinson. In r

Read more »

The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks: New York tops Spurs for titleJalen Brunson and the Comeback Knicks did it again. And now they're the Champion Knicks.

Read more »

The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks for the first time in 53 yearsJalen Brunson scores 45 and New York completes another epic rally to down Spurs for the title.

Read more »