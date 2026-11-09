Fans Criticize James Gunn DCU Priorities After DC Studios Exit

James Gunn and Peter Safran step down from DC Studios, sparking fan backlash over niche character choices before establishing the core Trinity of heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman.

Fans are directing intense criticism at the former leadership of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, regarding their strategic priorities during their four-year tenure. The backlash intensified following the announcement that the duo would be stepping down from their roles as co-CEOs and chairmen, leaving the studio's future trajectory under new management.

Fan Anger Over Niche Character Prioritization

Surya Singh reports that the core of the fan dissatisfaction centers on the decision to advance projects featuring lesser-known characters before establishing the franchise's most iconic heroes. Critics argue that introducing Clayface and a television series for Gorilla Grodd in the early stages of the new DC Universe (DCU) was a misplaced focus that ignored the expectations of the general audience.

Also read James Gunn and Peter Safran Exit DC Studios as Jeremy Latcham Takes Over

Many observers note that the studio greenlit a comedy series titled The People v. Gorilla Grodd during Gunn's time in charge. The eight-episode HBO Max show features Jimmy Tatro in the lead role as Grodd and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Fans contend that such a niche project should not have taken precedence over solo films for Batman and Wonder Woman, which remain in development without confirmed release dates.

One social media user highlighted the disparity, pointing out that Gunn spearheaded movies for Supergirl and Clayface while allowing Hal Jordan to meet a gruesome fate in the Lanterns project. They described the situation as a wild decision that suggests Skydance Media may be reluctant to commit to a long-term storytelling strategy for the shared universe.

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Questions Regarding the DCU Trinity and Storytelling

The debate has also extended to the management of the DCU's foundational characters. Critics emphasize that the studio had four years to properly establish the Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Instead, resources were directed toward characters like Clayface and Gorilla Grodd, leading to accusations that the leadership prioritized niche appeal over tentpole stability.

Some fans have expressed frustration with the handling of the Green Lantern Corps, specifically questioning the narrative choices that seemed to disrespect characters like Hal Jordan. One commentator asked if the goal was to score easy Emmy nominations for controversial storylines rather than building a sustainable blockbuster franchise that respects the source material's biggest stars.

Despite the backlash, James Gunn has maintained that the characters introduced under his leadership are intended to remain part of the broader DCU. This statement implies an expectation that even supporting characters or secondary villains will have lasting relevance, even if they did not serve as the primary focus of the initial rollout phase.

Future Projects and Leadership Transition

The transition at DC Studios occurs while several key projects are in various stages of development. A DCU film titled The Brave and the Bold is in development, which will introduce a new Bruce Wayne alongside his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin. This project is distinct from the films starring Robert Pattinson, which remain under the DC Elseworlds label.

Additionally, a Wonder Woman film is in the works with Ana Nogueira attached to write the script. Neither the Batman nor the Wonder Woman projects have a confirmed release date, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the studio's immediate output. The lack of dates for these flagship characters has fueled further speculation about the studio's readiness for a cohesive universe launch.

Jeremy Latcham is scheduled to take over as the new leadership of DC Studios on December 1, 2026. His arrival will mark a significant shift in creative direction, with the new executives tasked with addressing the concerns raised by the fanbase. The decisions made during this interim period will likely define the next era of DC comics adaptations for years to come.

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Industry Reactions and Broader Implications

The abrupt exit of Gunn and Safran has prompted widespread discussion about the challenges of managing a large-scale cinematic universe. Industry analysts note that balancing creative risk with audience expectations is a delicate process, especially when dealing with properties that have decades of cultural significance.

Some fans have speculated that the changes at DC Studios might eventually allow for the integration of existing characters, such as Robert Pattinson's Batman, into the new continuity. However, no official statements have confirmed such possibilities, and the Elseworlds label currently protects those separate narrative threads from the main DCU timeline.

As the studio prepares for the handover to Jeremy Latcham, the focus remains on how the new leadership will address the structural issues identified by critics. The goal will be to rebuild trust with the audience while ensuring that the upcoming slate of films and television shows aligns with both creative vision and commercial viability.

The situation highlights the complexities of modern franchise management, where every creative decision is scrutinized under a microscope. The legacy of the Gunn-Safran era will likely be defined by whether their initial choices can be justified by the eventual success of the broader universe or if they are viewed as a missed opportunity to capitalize on the most recognizable icons in pop culture.

For now, the anticipation for the next chapter of DC Studios continues to grow, with many hoping that the incoming leadership will prioritize the core heroes that have driven the brand's success for over eight decades. The coming months will be critical in determining the direction of the DCU and how it responds to the demands of its passionate fanbase.