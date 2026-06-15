Fans celebrate Ivory Coast win at Philadelphia's FIFA Fan Fest

Fans traveled from different states and countries to watch the match on the festival's big screens.

PHILADELPHIA --fans from across the region and around the world gathered at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park on Sunday night to watch Ivory Coast defeat Ecuador, turning the FIFA Fan Festival into a lively, crowded celebration.

The Ecuador fan base appeared larger, but it was Ivory Coast supporters who erupted after the final whistle. A moment of pure joy swept through the crowd as fans in orange cheered, danced and waved flags.

"I feel so excited to see Africa representing us on the bigger stage," said Peter Massaquoi of Hammonton. "I've been here 32 years in Philly, so far this is the best day of my life seeing my own team," said Mohamed Koita of Southwest Philadelphia. "We came from Quito, Ecuador," said Sebastian Gamboa. "I love it.

I'm so happy they gave us this opportunity. We couldn't afford to get the tickets, but if we can support them from here, it's almost the same thing as the stadium," said Diane Cedeno of Allentown.

"It's Ivory Coast. It's elephants. We are the best country in the world," said Ahui Assi of Silver City, Maryland.

"Everything in our way gets destroyed - that's what it means to be an elephant. We crush everything in our way," said Herman Kouadio, also from Silver City. The festival offered more than just the match. Visitors played pickup games, sampled food and drinks, browsed the FIFA store and danced to music throughout the night.

"It's very, very nice. There is a lot going on. I like the FIFA official store, the food," said Blas Jaramillo of White Plains, New York.

"Soccer unites people all over the world. So, I'm glad to see everybody is here. Everybody is having fun," said Simon Musinguzi of Quakertown. The festival will reopen on Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for three more matches. Entry is free, but attendees must register online before arriving.





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philadelphia’s first World Cup match: What fans should know for Ivory Coast vs. EcuadorPhiladelphia’s World Cup run begins Sunday as Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador face off at Philadelphia Stadium, with SEPTA and city officials preparing for major crowds in South Philly.

Read more »

Philadelphia World Cup weather: Heat, storms possible for Ivory Coast vs. EcuadorPhiladelphia’s first World Cup match day brings Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador to Philadelphia Stadium, along with lower 90s, humidity and a late-day storm chance.

Read more »

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador live updates: World Cup 2026 score, news and highlightsIvory Coast faces Ecuador at World Cup 2026. Follow the Post’s live updates for the latest Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador score, news and highlights.

Read more »

World Cup fever takes over Philadelphia before Ecuador-Ivory Coast matchFans filled the Art Museum steps and SEPTA trains as Ecuador and Ivory Coast prepared for a pivotal group-stage showdown.

Read more »