Fans Call for Sequels and Crossovers in Assassin's Creed Franchise

Assassin's Creed III has sparked a discussion among fans about the possibility of sequels and crossovers in the franchise. With the release of Assassin's Creed Hexe and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced on the horizon, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the franchise and its beloved characters, including Connor Kenway.

Released in 2012, Assassin's Creed III follows the story of two main protagonists, British Templar Haytham Kenway and his son Connor, who joins the Assassin Order to protect his people and avenge the death of his mother.

The game also continued the story of Desmond Miles, who relives the memories of his ancestors to try and prevent an apocalypse. Assassin's Creed III marked the first installment to focus on the Indigenous people of North America, specifically the Mohawk people, with Connor being half-Mohawk and his culture playing a significant role in his character and story.

The game was praised for its gameplay, setting, narrative, and open-world, and its sequel, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, followed the story of Haytham's father and Connor's grandfather, Edward Kenway. Now, almost 15 years on, Assassin's Creed III has sparked a discussion among fans on the possibility of sequels for certain characters, with one user suggesting that Ubisoft is leaving money on the table by not utilizing beloved protagonists like Bayek and Connor.

The discussion has led to a debate about which characters fans would like to see return, with Connor's name frequently mentioned. Some fans have suggested that a Connor and Arno crossover would be exciting, with the two characters teaming up during Napoleon's conquest of Europe.

However, with Assassin's Creed Hexe set to be the next mainline entry, it seems as though Ubisoft has its sights set elsewhere. Despite this, many fans are holding onto the hope that Connor will return in a future game, especially given the well over a decade since his last appearance. The Assassin's Creed franchise has a history of overlapping eras throughout history, making it a possibility for characters to team up with others.

With the release of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced expected to bridge the gap between major releases, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the franchise and its beloved characters





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Assassin's Creed Connor Kenway Sequels Crossovers Ubisoft Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced Assassin's Creed Hexe

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