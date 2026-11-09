Fans brawl outside 49ers-Raiders game in horrific scene leaving multiple people unconscious

Despite the Raiders no longer being in the Bay Area, there’s still a rivalry between their fan base and that of the San Francisco 49ers. This rivalry produced a horrifying scene after the 49e…

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Instagram user @frisco_phillyb4x posted a video showing a huge brawl between numerous people after Sunday’s game.

It showed multiple people being knocked out cold and lying unconscious on the pavement, one of whom had their legs twisted at a grotesque angle. One fan knocked out one person, immediately got knocked out after, then another fan came in to punch his face multiple times while he was lying unconscious on the ground.

Also read Raiders vs. 49ers: Key Players To Watch in Bay Rivalry

Multiple clips of this fight have surfaced and gone viral, showing that the bad blood between these two fan bases can boil over into something brutal. The same Instagram user also posted a photo of a fan recovering from being knocked out to their Instagram story with the caption, “Mfs gettin knocked out smh.

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” None of the identities of the people involved have been revealed, and there isn’t any update on whether these fans suffered more serious injuries from the brawl. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green intercepts a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Two fans knocked out lying on the ground after the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders game. .