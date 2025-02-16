Amidst the excitement of the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game between Canada and the United States in Montreal, a controversial moment unfolded when fans loudly booed the US national anthem. This incident sparked debate about free speech and respect for national symbols.

MONTREAL (AP) — Fans in Montreal loudly booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the Americans and host Canada on Saturday night.And it came after public address announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd, in French and English, “In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country.” This time, far more of the fans at Bell Centre booed than Thursday night before the U.S.

game against Finland, and the booing lasted for the entire length of the song.on Thursday. “You have free speech. You can do whatever you want. If you’re going to boo the anthem, we sing it for the troops that protected our freedom. That doesn’t really mean anything to me. You can do whatever you want. But I don’t use it at all.” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan did not think the booing had anything to do with the U.S. starting strong Thursday night.Ten minute overtime? Longer TV timeouts? 4 Nations Face-Off is an NHL testing ground“That’s really not something that we can control,” Sullivan said. “We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.”Asked Friday at practice about fans booing the U.S. anthem, veteran Canada defenseman Drew Doughty voiced opposition to it. “Obviously I know what’s going on, and I understand the Canadians’ frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that,” Doughty told reporters in Brossard, Quebec. “I don’t think anyone should be booing.”Whyno has covered the NHL, Washington Capitals, the NFL’s Washington Commanders and horse racing for The Associated Press since 201





