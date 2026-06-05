Fans Allege Harassment and Assault at NBA Games; League Investigating

Two women have come forward with allegations of verbal harassment and physical assault by fans during an NBA game. The incident has left the women feeling unsafe and anxious, and has raised concerns about fan behavior at sporting events. The NBA is now investigating the matter.

Two women, identified as Swan and Blue, have spoken out about an alleged incident of verbal harassment and physical assault they experienced during Game 6 of the Spurs' series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to a report by the New York Post, the women were subjected to harassment by a group of fans, with one fan allegedly grabbing Blue. Swan expressed her concern about the potential for similar incidents in the future, stating, 'Because what if they do that again? Or what if there's other people that will do that? It put that fear and anxiety in my mind; it's like a stadium full of people.

You don't know who's there.

' The incident has left a lasting impact on the women, with Swan mentioning that it 'lingered in the back of my mind' even during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. In a separate incident, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was ejected from a game against the San Antonio Spurs for an altercation with a fan.

Brown took to social media to express his frustration, with some speculating that the incident was related to the alleged harassment experienced by Swan and Blue. The NBA has since been made aware of the incidents and is reportedly investigating





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NBA Fan Behavior Harassment Assault Safety At Sporting Events

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