One of the worst teams in major-league sports has decided to roll out an 'AI-first' initiative to solve their many, many problems.

Sign up to see the future, todayWhen it comes to excuses from the front office, Jets fans have heard it all. The beleaguered New York franchise continues to hold the longest playoff drought of all major-league men’s sports teams, a situation which has been blamed on everything fromrevealed the Jets front office has been making a concerted push to embrace AI in their day-to-day work.

According to Iwao Fusillo, the Jets’ recently appointed chief data and analytics officer, roughly 91 percent of front office staffers are now daily users of Microsoft Copilot..

“Do we have large business gains from that level one? Not really. But have we changed the culture of the entire front office? Yes.

To think AI-first. ”reports staffers “generated” a whopping 60 ideas about where to deploy AI throughout the front office, and “probably double that” for the football side. The AI initiative and Fusillo’s appointment are the brainchild of Jets owner Woody Johnson, great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson, founder of the eponymous Johnson & Johnson.

Often described as“Lol I asked ChatGPT ‘make the Jets a Superbowl contender’ and the short of it was literally just get rid of any and everybody from the Jets,” oneshared in a Reddit post.

“Some of its top recommendations were to change the coaching staff completely and somehow get a top 10 offense by year two. ”





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