Viewers spot logical errors in the trailer for Brad Pitt's new movie, sparking debate about David Fincher's potential use of artificial intelligence technology.

Fans have raised serious allegations that director David Fincher utilized artificial intelligence during the production of Brad Pitt's upcoming film, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The controversy erupted after eagle-eyed viewers identified a glaring physical impossibility in the movie's second trailer.

The Cart Before the Horse Error

The primary evidence cited by critics centers on a specific scene featuring a horse-drawn cart. In the clip, the drivers are seated facing backward, completely away from the reins and the horse. This configuration makes it physically impossible for the characters to steer or control the animals, leading to immediate accusations of sloppy digital generation.

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The blunder gained traction when the Scottish author and screenwriter Ewan Morrison highlighted the issue on the social media platform X. He explicitly stated that Fincher had messed up by potentially using AI, urging viewers to see the horse positioned incorrectly for themselves.

One social media user provided a detailed breakdown, comparing a still from the trailer with a screen grab that revealed the background error. The post claimed the movie is full of generative AI, pointing to faces changing mid-scene, goofy physics, and garbled fine lines as further signs of digital intervention.

Public Reaction and Critical Skepticism

The revelation sparked a wave of disbelief among fans who are accustomed to Fincher's meticulous attention to detail. Commenters described the oversight as shockingly sloppy work for a director with such prestigious accolades. Many expressed disappointment that such an error made it all the way to the official trailer.

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Colin Gardner, a professor of critical theory at the University of California, also commented on the situation. He told The Telegraph that it was weird for Fincher to proceed with a shot that made no sense, especially in an era where audiences are highly suspicious of AI in cinema and yearn for cine-realism.

Fincher has been contacted by the Mail for comment regarding the specific scene in question. The Fight Club director has previously discussed the role of AI in artistic creation, suggesting it can be a powerful tool if used with intention and understanding.

Fincher's Stance on Technology in Art

In a past interview with GQ, Fincher articulated his nuanced view on synthetic media. He acknowledged that AI is a powerful tool but emphasized that he has not heard an AI Beatles song that compares to Eleanor Rigby. He believes the personal bent in poetry, writing, and songwriting remains irreplaceable.

He also noted seeing short films made by people who embrace the ineffective and plastic nature of AI, resulting in moving and interesting works. However, he maintained that until someone creates something that truly knocks him out, he remains skeptical of the technology's artistic superiority.

The film is a crime-comedy written by Quentin Tarantino and serves as both a standalone sequel and spin-off to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. That previous film won Brad Pitt the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and earned ten nominations in total.

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Cast Details and Release Strategy

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth features a substantial ensemble cast including Scott Caan, Elizabeth Debicki, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, and JB Tadena. Timothy Olyphant is also returning to reprising his role as James Stacy from the original film.

Fincher and Pitt share a long professional history, having previously collaborated on Se7en and Fight Club. Their last joint project was the 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, demonstrating a enduring partnership between the director and the actor.

The movie will receive a limited release in IMAX theatres for two weeks before becoming available to stream exclusively on Netflix. This distribution strategy aims to maximize theatrical impact before moving to the streaming platform.

Promotional Controversy Surrounding Brad Pitt

Parallel to the AI debate, Brad Pitt has faced criticism for his promotional efforts for the new film. Reports indicate he has been accused of doing the bare minimum to promote the project. He attended a red carpet event in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon but declined to speak to the press.

Furthermore, Pitt will not be traveling to the UK for promotional duties. This lack of traditional media engagement has added another layer of scrutiny to the film's launch, with some fans questioning the level of commitment from its star.

The combination of technical allegations and promotional behavior has created a contentious atmosphere ahead of the film's release. Fans are eager to see if the final product on Netflix matches the high standards set by Fincher's previous works.