BYD subsidiary Fang Cheng Bao unveils the Ti 9 SUV featuring a retractable steering wheel that increases cabin space for relaxation in China.

BYD -owned brand Fang Cheng Bao has officially launched the Ti 9 luxury SUV in China, introducing a production-first steering wheel mechanism that completely retracts into the dashboard within ten seconds. The range-topping Foldable Smart Cabin version is priced at 329,900 yuan, which equates to approximately £38,000 in its domestic market. This sophisticated feature utilizes a steer-by-wire system to allow the wheel to disappear when the vehicle is stationary, creating a seamless and spacious interior environment.

The Ti 9 employs a sophisticated steer-by-wire system that replaces the traditional physical steering column with electronic sensors. These sensors relay input directly to the front axle, enabling an industry-first 0°-180° wide-angle folding capability. BYD has rigorously tested this system through 80,000 cycles to ensure durability and reliability during repeated use, confirming that the mechanism remains robust over the vehicle's lifespan.

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The folding mechanism activates only when the vehicle is completely stationary and the electronic parking brake is engaged, ensuring passenger safety during the transition. Retraction of the steering wheel provides drivers with 80 percent additional floor area, significantly altering the cabin layout. This extra space allows for the deployment of an extending tray table designed to hold a laptop or tablet for work or entertainment.

Beyond the utility of the tray table, the vehicle offers fully-reclinable front seats, allowing occupants to stretch out and relax in the extra space generated by the hidden wheel assembly. Unlike previous designs that merely folded the wheel upward, the Ti 9 conceals the entire mechanism behind a panel. This design choice ensures a seamless interior appearance that integrates smoothly with the dashboard when the wheel is stowed away.

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The six-seat Ti 9 employs a plug-in hybrid powertrain supported by a massive 66.4kWh battery and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Two electric motors deliver 528bhp to all four wheels, enabling the 2.9-ton vehicle to accelerate from zero to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds. This setup provides almost 250 miles of electric-only range before the petrol engine engages, offering significant efficiency for a vehicle measuring 5.3m in length.

The Ti 9 is currently exclusive to China, with no current plans for Fang Cheng Bao to release the model in Britain or the European Union. While the Ti 7 is rebranded as the BYD Ti 7 for the UK market, the brand faces ongoing legal hurdles. A Hague court recently ruled that BYD breached Jaguar Land Rover intellectual property claims, blocking its sale in the EU pending an appeal.

Jaguar Land Rover is expected to launch a separate legal case in Britain to block BYD sales from early next year. Consequently, the Ti 9 remains a domestic Chinese offering, with the base model priced from 279,900 yuan. The luxury six-seat variant features individual rear displays for all four passengers, BYD's God's Eye driver-assistance system, and rear-wheel steering.

The design of the folding steering wheel is intended purely to increase cabin space when the SUV is parked, rather than being linked to a fully self-driving setup. While the cockpit appears conventional when being driven, the party trick of the disappearing wheel highlights BYD's focus on premium comfort features. UK motorists are unlikely to see this specific feature for some time due to the ongoing regulatory and legal barriers.

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The Ti 9 represents BYD's push into the high-end luxury segment, competing with established premium brands through advanced technology and spacious interiors. The inclusion of rear-wheel steering, similar to that used by the Range Rover, further enhances its maneuverability and driving dynamics. Despite the legal challenges in Western markets, the Ti 9 demonstrates the innovative engineering capabilities of Chinese automakers.