FanDuel Welcome Offer for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2

No code is required to claim a welcome offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, which offers new users a $150 bonus if their first bet wins. The offer is valid for new users and requires a minimum deposit of $5 and a real money wager of at least $5 on any available market, including Game 2 between the Cavaliers and Knicks. The bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire.

No FanDuel promo code needed! Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if it wins for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2. Photo By - Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets if it wins without needing a FanDuel promo code.

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are set for a pivotal Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, and there is no better time to take advantage of the latest offer. No code is required to claim it, and as of May 21, 2026, new users can access one of the best offers requires no code at all, making it one of the simplest welcome bonuses available to new users.

All you need to do is sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real money wager on any available market, including Game 2 between the Cavaliers and Knicks. If your bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. With the Knicks riding an eight-game winning streak and the Cavaliers desperate to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole, there is plenty to bet on in this matchup.

For example, if you place a $5 bet on Donovan Mitchell to lead the Cavaliers in scoring and he delivers, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use across FanDuel's markets. Keep in mind, however, that if you lose your initial $5 wager, the bonus bets are not awarded under this offer. You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim the bonus bets.

Your initial $5 real money wager must win for the $150 in bonus bets to be issued. If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount itself is not returned as part of your payout.

For instance, a winning $100 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200. Get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Same Game Parlay Wager for the Cleveland Cavaliers @ New York Knicks NBA Playoff Game taking place on May 21st. How to Claim Your FanDuel Welcome Offer for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 Claiming this offer ahead of Game 2 is straightforward, and again, no FanDuel promo code is needed.

Just follow these steps to get started: Click the offer link and sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. , so confirm your eligibility during registration.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since it is required to receive your bonus bets. Place your first real money bet of at least $5 on any available market. Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 is a natural choice, with options ranging from the point spread to player props for Jalen Brunson or Donovan Mitchell. If your first bet wins, $150 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Use them within seven days before they expire. Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Gambling Problem?

Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ and present in select states.

FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC





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Fanduel Welcome Offer Bonus Bets Real Money Wager Cavaliers Vs. Knicks Game 2 Donovan Mitchell Jalen Brunson Point Spread Player Props Download The Fanduel Sportsbook Mobile App Claim The Bonus Bets Eligibility Personal Information Date Of Birth Mailing And Email Address Fanduel Operates In 22 States Plus Washington D.C. Confirm Your Eligibility During Registration Download The Fanduel Sportsbook Mobile App Place Your First Real Money Bet Of At Least $5 Win Your Initial $5 Wager Bonus Bets Are Not Awarded Under This Offer Bonus Amount Itself Is Not Returned As Part Of Win A Wager Using Bonus Bets Bonus Bets Must Be Used Within Seven Days Befo Our Team Of Experts Has Thoroughly Researched We May Receive Compensation If You Sign Up Thr Gambling Problem Call 1-800-GAMBLER Hope Is Here Gamblinghelp.Org Call (800) 327-5050 For 24/7 Support (MA) Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY Or Text HOPENY (467369) (N Call 1-888-789-7777 Or Visit Ccpg.Org/Chat (CT Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) Call 1-800-522-4700 Or Visit Ksgamblinghelp.Co Call 1-877-770-STOP (LA) Visit Www.Mdgamblinghelp.Org (MD) Call 1-800-522-4700 (WY) Visit Www.1800Gambler.Net (WV)

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