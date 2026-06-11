FanDuel Welcome Offer: Earn $350 in Bonus Bets with $5 Wager on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

New FanDuel Sportsbook customers can bet $5 on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 as their first wager and begin working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed. After seven consecutive days of $5 real-money wagers, they will receive $350 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome. The bonus can be withdrawn after completing a one-time playthrough requirement.

Claim $350 No FanDuel promo code needed! Bet $5 on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 and start earning your way to $350 in bonus bets .

The Stanley Cup Final is delivering one of the most unpredictable series in recent memory, and there is no better time to get in on the action with a welcome offer. New customers simply need to place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and after all bets have settled, FanDuel will award $350 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Game 5 of the Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final is the perfect starting point for day one of this offer. You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the bonus. Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven days. Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven days of wagers have settled.

A one-time playthrough requirement must be completed to withdraw winnings from bonus bets. To put it simply, your day-one bet on Game 5 gets the clock started. If you place a $5 wager on the Hurricanes to win at home and they pull it off, you collect your winnings and your bonus bet progress begins. If the Golden Knights come out on top and your bet does not cash, you still move one step closer to the full $350 reward.

The outcome does not change your eligibility. You then continue placing $5 wagers each day for the remaining six days to complete the requirement and receive your bonus bets in full. The best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes is knotted at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

Carolina captain Jordan Staal has been a force in front of the net, scoring in each of the first four games and giving the Hurricanes a significant edge in the series. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, have shown the ability to battle back from deficits, making every game a genuine back-and-forth contest. The goaltending situation in Carolina adds another layer of intrigue, with head coach Rod Brind'Amour keeping his Game 5 starter under wraps heading into the matchup.

Brandon Bussi turned in a solid performance in Game 4, but whether he or veteran Frederik Andersen gets the nod remains to be seen. With the series on the line and momentum shifting by the period, Game 5 shapes up as one of the most compelling betting opportunities of the postseason. Both teams have struggled to protect leads throughout the series, meaning the final score rarely reflects how the game was actually played.

That kind of volatility makes live betting and prop markets especially appealing for new users looking to get the most out of their first wager on FanDuel Sportsbook. Our team of experts has thoroughly researched and handpicked each product that appears on our website. We may receive compensation if you sign up through our links. Gambling Problem?

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Fanduel Welcome Offer Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights Vs. Hurricanes Bonus Bets Real-Money Wagers Playthrough Requirement Fanduel Sportsbook Kansas Online Sports Wagering Kansas Star Casino LLC Gambling Help Lines Fanduel Promo Code Novig Promo Code Kalshi Promo Code Betmgm Bonus Code Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Jordan Staal Rod Brind'amour Brandon Bussi Frederik Andersen Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Final Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes

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