FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 for 7 Days for $365 Starting With the Knicks vs Spurs Game 5

No FanDuel promo code needed! Bet $5 on the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 and start earning your way to $350 in bonus bets guaranteed.

No FanDuel promo code needed! Bet $5 on the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 and start earning your way to $350 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Place a $5 wager on Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 as your first bet and you are already one day into the seven-day qualifying window. New users can also find plenty of additionalis needed to unlock it. New users simply need to place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days to qualify for $350 in bonus bets in total.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night serves as the ideal starting point for day one of that seven-day run. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the welcome bonus. Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market. Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

To put this in practical terms, if you place your first $5 bet on the Knicks to win Game 5 and they complete the comeback story at Frost Bank Center, you keep those winnings and still receive your bonus bets after completing all seven days. If the Spurs pull off the upset and your bet does not cash, you still progress toward the full $350 in bonus bets by continuing to wager $5 each day.

The outcome of any single bet does not affect your eligibility. Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final qualifying wager settling. Saturday night's Game 5 matchup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs gives new FanDuel users a marquee event to kick off their qualifying period.

The Knicks enter with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to claim their first NBA title since 1973, while the Spurs look to extend the series in front of a desperate home crowd at Frost Bank Center. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby have been the driving forces for New York, while Victor Wembanyama carries the hopes of San Antonio into what could be a series-deciding night.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET, giving you plenty of time to set up your account and place your first qualifying bet before the opening tip. Whether you back the Knicks to close it out or the Spurs to force a Game 6, this contest gives you a compelling way to begin your seven-day window. The remaining six days of qualifying bets can be placed on any market FanDuel offers, from other sports to futures and beyond.

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