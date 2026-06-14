FanDuel Predicts promo code: Make any trade and get a $25 Bonus for Sunday’s World Cup matches

Use the FanDuel Predicts promo code for a $25 bonus to use on the World Cup.

. The four-match slate gets underway at 1 p.m. ET with a kick-off between Germany and Curacao, and it continues until a 10 p.m. ET showdown between Sweden and Tunisia.

FanDuel Predicts promo code for the World Cup FanDuel Predicts has launched just in time for the World Cup and signing up for an account is simple. Just, input your email and make a password, then go through the identity verification process. The FanDuel Predicts promo code offer allows users to sign up and get a $25 bonus. The best part?

No code is required to recoup the bonuses: JustJapan is a popular dark horse at the World Cup for a reason.pulled off a couple of monumental upsets in 2022, and their manager, Hajime Moriyasu, has developed a clear identity for his team. They will put all of that to the test right away on Sunday, as they’re taking on the Netherlands, a team that is a trendy pick to lift the trophy.

Offered by FanDuel Prediction Markets LLC, a registered futures commission merchant. 18+ and present in select states. First real money trade only. First-time deposit required. Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt.

Restrictions apply, including minimum trade amounts. Trading derivatives involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Manage your activity with our Consumer Protection tools. See terms, including eligible states, atMichael Leboff is a long-suffering Islanders fan, but a long-profiting sports bettor with 10 years of experience in the gambling industry.

He loves using game theory to help punters win bracket pools, find long shots, and learn how to beat the market in mainstream and niche sports.





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FanDuel Predicts promo code: Sign up and get a $25 Bonus for Saturday’s World Cup matchesUse the FanDuel Predicts promo code for a $25 bonus to use on the World Cup.

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