FanDuel offers up to three hundred fifty dollars in bonus bets for seven daily five‑dollar wagers starting with South Korea vs Czechia

New users can claim a three hundred fifty dollar bonus by betting five dollars each day for a week on FanDuel Sportsbook. The first qualifying bet is on the World Cup Group A match between South Korea and Czechia.

FanDuel Sportsbook has launched a limited‑time welcome promotion that lets new users earn up to three hundred fifty dollars in bonus bets by wagering just five dollars a day for a week.

The offer went live on Thursday June 11 and the first qualifying wager can be placed on the Group A clash between South Korea and Czechia at the 2026 World Cup. To take part, participants must download the FanDuel mobile app, register an account, and fund it with a minimum deposit of five dollars. Once the account is active, the user simply needs to place a real‑money bet of five dollars on any market each day for seven consecutive days.

The initial bet on the South Korea versus Czechia match satisfies the day one requirement, and the result of that bet does not affect the promotion - whether the Korean side secures a win, the Czechs pull off an upset, or the match ends in a draw, the wager is counted toward the bonus track. After each daily wager settles, the corresponding bonus portion is credited to the user's balance within seventy‑two hours.

Completing the full series of seven bets unlocks the total reward of three hundred fifty dollars in bonus bets, which remain valid for seven days after issuance and are subject to a one‑time playthrough condition before any withdrawal can be made. The promotion is straightforward compared with many competing offers because there is no promo code to enter, no complicated rollover on the initial stake, and the only requirement is consistent five‑dollar betting over the qualifying period.

Users may choose any market - match result, total goals, player prop or any other option - after the first day, giving flexibility to follow personal betting preferences while still progressing toward the bonus. The bonus funds are delivered in batches as each day's wager is settled, allowing bettors to see their earnings accumulate in real time.

To qualify, participants must reside in one of the twenty‑two states where FanDuel is licensed or in Washington DC, be at least twenty‑one years old, and use the official mobile app to place the bets. The company also provides extensive responsible‑gaming resources, including toll‑free helplines for each state, and reminds users that gambling should be approached as entertainment, not a source of income.

Fans of the World Cup can therefore enjoy the excitement of the tournament while testing the FanDuel platform with a low daily commitment and the prospect of a substantial bonus after a week of disciplined betting. The promotion runs until supplies are exhausted, so interested customers are encouraged to act promptly, download the app, and place the first five‑dollar wager on the South Korea versus Czechia encounter to begin the seven‑day bonus journey





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Fanduel Promotion World Cup Betting Bonus Bets South Korea Czechia Daily Wagering Offer

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