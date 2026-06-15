Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST: Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets for Aces vs. Wings

Bet $20, get $350 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code NYPOST.

offers WNBA bettors an abundant sign-up bonus when they create and account on the sports betting platform this summer. can activate the latest welcome promo from the sportsbook: The Aces head to Dallas to face the Wings in an exciting early season matchup between two good Western Conference teams.

Fanatics Sportsbook with promo code NYPOST after placing their first $20 bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. That first wager can be placed on Monday’s WNBA games, daily baseball games, the World Cup, or any other sporting event that piques your interest this week. This offer is available to new users who are physically present in Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Washington DC, and Wyoming.

Enter the What our Post expert thinks about Aces vs. Wings The Aces have been rolling through June. They are on a six-game win streak and haven’t lost since May 28. That loss came against the Wings in Dallas, which makes this matchup even more exciting. The Aces are 2.5-point favorites on the road as the Wings have injury concerns entering this game.

Paige Bueckers missed the Wings’ most recent game, but is probable for the game tonight. New customers in AZ, CT, DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV or WY . Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $20+ cash on any market within 7 days of account opening to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 7 days.

Must opt in each day to claim Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets issued in connection with this Promotion expire 24 hours from issuance. Terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Malik Smith has been immersed in the sports betting industry since 2017.

He’s a data nerd with a particular focus on the NBA and combat sports. He spends his weeknights in the winter looking for edges on plus-money NBA player props.





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